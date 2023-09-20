Biden’s Gaffe of the Day Involves Him Nearly Knocking Down a Flag and Shuffling Off Stage

On Wednesday, Biden nearly knocked down Brazil’s flag before launching into his speech in which he used note cards for the entire time.

Biden, reading his pre-written script directly from a notecard, tells Brazil's President Lula about "mobilizing hundreds of millions of dollars" for "ecosystems in Latin America" pic.twitter.com/BbJPEiHhhj — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 20, 2023

Biden participated in a bilateral meeting with far-left President Lula da Silva of Brazil to launch the “Partnership for Workers’ Rights” program.

As Biden walked on stage without Lula, he almost knocked over the Brazilian flag and then did a little jog while struggling to figure out how to work his earpiece.

Biden walks on stage without the Brazilian president, almost knocks down a flag, then does a little jog pic.twitter.com/JbrV7LBMpc — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 20, 2023

Biden gets very confused trying to figure out how to work his earpiece pic.twitter.com/tf0AUOXdar — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 20, 2023

Adding to his awkward moments, as the Brazil president gave his remarks, Biden saluted to the audience and then shuffled off the stage, leaving Lula behind.

Biden salutes the audience and shuffles off stage, leaving Brazil's president behind pic.twitter.com/JtkV0rmYqO — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 20, 2023



If you Google “Is Biden too old to be president?” The search engine will populate countless results.

Age has become a leading concern for the Democratic Party, banking on Biden to defeat former President Trump in the 2024 election. However, with the 80-year-old president continually making an embarrassment of himself and his party, that hope is quickly diminishing.

According to a Yahoo/YouGov poll, 67 percent of Americans, including 48 percent of Democrats, think Biden is too old for another four years in office. Meanwhile, only 35 percent believe Vice President Kamala Harris would be ready to step in as president if necessary.

On the contrary, only 42 percent of Americans think Trump is too old to run again.