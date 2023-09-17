Kevin McCarthy Makes His 2024 GOP Nominee Prediction

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) makes a big prediction regarding the 2024 presidential election and expressed disappointment in one GOP candidate's campaign.

On Sunday, McCarthy confidently told Fox News host Maria Bartiromo that former President Trump will be the 2024 GOP nominee, despite the Left launching several politically-motivated witch hunts against him.

"What's your take on this, that as we see more indictments of Donald Trump, he seems to be gaining in terms of popularity with the public? Will he be the nominee?" Bartiromo asked.

McCarthy wasted no time saying that he believes Trump will secure the nomination, adding that Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-Fla.) has no chance in the battle.

"I think he will be the nominee. President Trump is stronger today than he was in 2016 or 2020, and there's a reason why," the House Speaker said, pointing to Trump's achievements from his last term that resulted in the U.S. having four of its most successful years in history.

"They saw the policies of what he was able to do with America, putting America first, making our economy stronger. We didn't have inflation. We didn't have these battles around the world. We didn't look weak around the world," McCarthy continued.

Bartiromo then questioned McCarthy on the possible government shutdown, which DeSantis is pushing for.

"I don't think that would work anywhere. A shutdown would only give strength to the Democrats. It would give the power to Biden," he added.

The Republican claimed DeSantis would not have gotten elected the governor of Florida had Trump not endorsed him, adding that the 45th president and DeSantis are not anywhere near the same playing field.

"President Trump is beating Biden right now in the polls. He's stronger than he has ever been in this process," McCarthy said. "And, look, I served with Ron DeSantis. He's not at the same level as President Trump in any shape or form. He would not have gotten elected without President Trump's endorsement."

According to a recent Fox News poll, Trump expanded his lead in the GOP primary race, with DeSantis falling short.

Sixty percent of Republican voters support Trump in the primary race— up from 53 percent in August.

On the contrary, only 13 percent of voters would back DeSantis in the race, a decrease of 3 points since the first GOP debate.

A FiveThirtyEight poll also found Trump has a significant advantage over the governor, with the former president garnering 55.5 percent support and DeSantis having 13.3 percent support.

