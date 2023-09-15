Biden’s Energy Secretary Blames Her Staff’s 'Poor Judgement' On Recent EV Incident

President Joe Biden's Energy Secretary, Jennifer Granholm, refused to take responsibility after an incident involving her administration's push on the Left's Green New Deal went haywire.

Granholm blamed her staff's poor judgment after police were called for clogging electric vehicle (EV) chargers with a gas-powered car.

During a House Science and Technology Committee hearing, the Biden staffer was grilled by Rep. Scott Franklin (R-Fla.) over the incident that occurred in Georgia during her four-day EV road trip in June.

According to a 911 call, Granholm's staff left drivers up in arms after they blocked open chargers with a non-electric car outside a local Walmart while the Biden administration official was still en route.

"Let me just say, I have a fantastic young staff, just fantastic," Granholm said. "It was poor judgment on the part of the team."

Franklin pressed Granholm on why her staff blocked the charger, to which she responded by saying, "I can only imagine they wanted to continue moving."

Granholm continued to shift the blame away from her, making sure Franklin knew it was "not her" that was "saving the spot."

However, the charger was saved for Granholm by her staff to avoid waiting in line to use it once she got there.

The 911 call indicated that the incident involving Granholm's selfishness forced drivers to wait an extended period to use the chargers.

"I'm calling because I'm in the Grovetown Walmart at the charging station, and there's literally a non-electric car that is taking up a space and said they're holding the space for somebody else," according to the 911 call. "And it's holding up a whole bunch of people who need to charge their cars. There are other people who are waiting to charge, and they're still here, and they're not in electric cars. The sign says you can't park here unless you're charging."

NPR pointed out Granholm's trip was organized to "draw attention to the billions of dollars the White House is pouring into green energy and clean cars."

The incident was part of Biden's latest ploy to push the Left's radical Green New Deal.

However, there have been several recent problems involving electric vehicles.

Biden's Transportation Secretary, Pete Buttigieg, admitted he has faced several issues with charging his electric vehicle at unreliable charging stations. Despite this, however, he continues to push the need for EVs.

Buttigieg is planning to launch a $100 million effort to try and tackle the reliability issue to make public EV charging easier on the consumer. However, those millions of dollars will come from hard-working taxpayers' checks.