'Sound of Freedom' Creator Paints a Grim Picture of the Horror the Border Faces Daily

President Joe Biden has created the worst border crisis in American history due to his reckless policies, igniting human trafficking to flourish and deadly drugs such as fentanyl to be brought into the U.S.

Since day one in office, he has done more to re-open the southern border, allowing illegal aliens to wreak havoc on the country, risking Americans' lives.

Biden's border has seen record encounters at the U.S.-Mexico border in 2022 alone. Immigration authorities encountered more than 152,000 unaccompanied minors at or near the border that year— an all-time high.

In May 2021, U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) reported encountering over 180,000 illegal migrants, the highest monthly total in over two decades.

The creator of the bombshell film Sound of Freedom, Tim Ballard, testified before the Homeland Security Committee, demanding Biden address the horrors the U.S. border sees daily.

During his devastating testimony, Ballard shared a grim scene from the movie that he says was a real-life experience during his time with the DHS.

"The only reason we were able to save this precious little boy was due to the fact that they had to take him across the border at a port of entry checkpoint because the border walls compelled them to do so," Ballard said.

Sharing statistics, Ballard said that a child could be sold up to 20 times a day, six days a week, for ten years, or even longer, depending on when the abuse began.

He described an incident where a woman was brought across the border to an area without barriers or protections. Ballard said she was sold and raped for money roughly 40 times a day for five years before eventually escaping.

"Tragically, as a result of this administration's current policies, DHS and HHS have unwittingly become a child trafficking delivery service. This must stop," he continued.

Ballard then condemned the Biden Administration for losing track of 85,000 missing unaccompanied children, which, according to the president, is not the government's problem.

He called on the DHS and Border Patrol agents to work tirelessly until those children were found.

Ballard blamed Biden's 2021 decision to stop taking fingerprints and conducting in-depth background checks of adults who care for children as a mistake that led to children being lost after release. The Biden Administration's decision was intended to ease fears among illegal migrant adults already in the U.S. from coming forward to claim their children in fear of being deported.

However, as a result, thousands of children have gone missing.

"Real freedom is not a phone number in the pocket of a child for an unknown sponsor or a dangerous trek across South and Central America," Ballard said. "Real freedom is safety and protection from abuse and abusers for our most vulnerable population, our children, our future."

Ballard recently left his organization, Operation Underground Railroad, and joined the related anti-trafficking group, the SPEAR Fund, to find and protect missing children and women who fall into the hands of traffickers.

According to The New York Times, children who cross the border alone are more likely than not to be forced into prostitution and forced labor.

Tim Ballard's opening statement during hearing on Biden's border crisis: "A child can be sold up to 20 times a day, six days a week for 10 years or even longer" pic.twitter.com/V7yg9FuPHg — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) September 13, 2023



