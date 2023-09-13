Pete Buttigieg Launches $100 Million Taxpayer Dollar Effort After Having Issues With His Electric Vehicle

The Left loves a climate crisis. It's their time to use the opportunity to sound the alarm on so-called "climate change" and push their radical Green New Deal.

Advertisement

But when it affects the elite, they will stop at nothing to rip Americans off to keep building their socialist Democratic empire.

For example, President Joe Biden's Transportation Secretary, Pete Buttigieg, admitted he has faced several issues with charging his electric vehicle at unreliable charging stations. Despite this, however, he continues to push the need for EVs.

To combat this problem, Buttigieg has proposed to launch a $100 million effort to try and tackle the reliability issue to make public EV charging easier on the consumer.

However, what the Democrat has failed to include in the fine print is that the millions of dollars are coming from hard-working tax payer's checks.

"Matter of fact, had it just a few days ago at a park in town. A parking spot with a charger was open, but it wasn't working," Buttigieg said during an interview. "Imagine what it would be like if you couldn't be sure when you pulled into a gas station that you'd actually get gas out of it."

The funding will repair and replace thousands of old or out-of-commission EV chargers, contributing to drivers holding their breath on whether or not their vehicle will charge.

According to an August study from J.D. Power, about one in five attempts at charging at a public station outside the Tesla network don't work— and that is when you can find one.

Americans are shelling out tens of thousands of dollars on electric vehicles only to face a 50/50 possibility that their car will charge and they won't be stranded.

A July report by Michigan news outlet WILX-TV found that most of the country is short regarding EV charging stations, especially in rural areas.

Still, Buttigieg, who owns a hybrid minivan, insists electric cars are the way to go. He continues to tout the Biden Administration's efforts to fight "climate change" one vehicle at a time.

"Under President Biden's leadership, America is leading the electric vehicle revolution," Buttigieg claimed. "This funding represents the latest step toward building a convenient, affordable, reliable charging network that reaches every corner of our nation."

Brent Gruber, J.D. Power's executive director of EV practice, said driver sentiment about charging has declined since 2021 despite the rapid arrival of electric cars.