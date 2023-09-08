Ted Cruz Calls Eric Adams a Hypocrite Over Ongoing Illegal Migrant Issue Ravaging Through the Country

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) ripped New York City Mayor Eric Adams (D) apart, calling him a hypocrite after pleading for help during his latest reaction to the city's ongoing illegal migrant crisis.

Cruz argued that Adams should be directing his anger at Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.), who called for a "path to citizenship for all 11 million, or however many undocumented immigrants" in 2022.

"It really is astonishing hypocrisy," Cruz said during an interview on Fox News." You've got Eric Adams, you've got [New York Democrat Gov. Kathy Hochul], you've got [Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey, District of Columbia Mayor Muriel Bowser, and San Francisco Mayor London Breed] – all of them are discovering suddenly the burdens of Joe Biden's open borders and illegal immigration."

Cruz said that Democrat-run states are finally beginning to see the damaging effects of President Joe Biden's open border, saying that it drives up crime rates and overcrowds schools and hospitals.

"This is a political decision by Joe Biden, by Kamala Harris, and, by the way, by Chuck Schumer. If Eric Adams wants to talk to someone, Chuck Schumer lives in New York City," Cruz said.

This week, Adams lashed out against the Biden Administration, which has offered "no support" to New York City as tens of thousands of illegal migrants— many of which have been shipped to the city's Port Authority Bus Terminal by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R).

The mayor warned President Joe Biden's border crisis will "destroy New York City," claiming the situation began "with a madman down in Texas."

However, Cruz said Adams wants to only blame Republican-led states such as Texas and Florida instead of his fellow Democrats.

"He can pick up the phone and tell Chuck Schumer to stop fighting for open borders, to stop protecting the Biden administration as they lawlessly open the borders," Cruz said.

In 2022, Schumer claimed the "goal" was to get citizenship for all 11 million or so undocumented aliens in the U.S.

Adams joins Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX), who recently called out the Biden Administration for losing track of 85,000 migrant children placed in foster care.

In response, the Biden White House has falsely claimed that immigration is down nearly 90 percent under the president's watch.