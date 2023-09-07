This California City Is Banning Masks, Vaccines Despite Dems Pushing Authoritarian Mandates

Despite all other Democratic-run cities pushing to bring back COVID-19 mandates, one California city council has voted to ban them altogether.

In a 4-3 vote, the Huntington Beach City Council chose to ban universal mask and COVID-19 vaccine mandates in the city.

However, there's a catch. Those who've tested positive for COVID-19 would still be required to wear masks in specific settings.

Mayor Pro Tem Gracey Van Der Mark argued that mask mandates imposed on law-abiding citizens "unnecessarily limited the freedoms of the citizens of Huntington Beach— even those who were not around anyone who tested positive for COVID-19 or at risk of any exposure."

The motion declared that Americans, whether at City Hall or in the private sector, should have the choice to wear a mask or get vaccinated rather than be mandated by the government.

As the 2024 presidential election rounds the corner, the Biden Administration is conveniently sounding the alarm again on Covid-19.

President Joe Biden wore a mask throughout the 2020 presidential election and donned a black mask at a White House event for a Vietnam War Army helicopter pilot.

First Lady Jill Biden tested positive for Covid the day before despite being double-vaxxed and triple-boosted.

At another White House event this week, Biden told reporters that he had tested negative for the virus but had been told to keep wearing a mask anyway.

"Don't tell them I didn't have it on when I walked in," Biden said, holding his mask instead of wearing it on his face.

The resurgence of COVID-19 is predicted to become a hot political issue as Republicans and Democrats take separate sides on the matter.

As Biden appears to push the propaganda, former President Trump vows to take a stand against authoritarian mandates.

"To every COVID tyrant who wants to take away our freedom, hear these words: We will not comply," Trump said in a video posted to Twitter.

Many Democrat-run cities have already brought masks back.

Several hospitals in New York, such as Upstate Medical, have reinstated mandates for patients and staff. Lionsgate, the media and entertainment company, also brought face coverings back.

Despite the Biden Administration not announcing plans to reinstate a mask mandate, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre stressed that they will work closely with medical experts to determine whether Americans must be told how to take care of their health.