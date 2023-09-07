Taylor Lorenz Calls Dylan Mulvaney the Most ‘Brave, Inspiring’ ‘Woman’

In a nightmare from hell, transgender activist Dylan Mulvaney and Taylor Lorenz, best known for helping the Left put the fear of COVID into Americans, were hosted at an event by Kathy Griffin— a "comedian" who held up a severed head of former President Trump.

During the event, Lorenz praised Mulvaney as "one of the most beautiful and brave women on the planet" despite biologically being a man who parades around in female clothing while wearing makeup.

The Biden praiser posted photos of herself beside Mulvaney, wearing a shiny pink dress with a heart-shaped cleavage hole.

Lorenz, still pushing masks despite COVID-19 being long over, thanked Griffin for "taking so many COVID precautions so we could all hang safely."

News Flash Lorenz, masks don't keep people safe, and COVID is no longer a threat. That may be why no guest at the event wore a mask.

Just days before the event, Lorenz ranted on Twitter that those who fail to comply will spread "death and disability."

Mulvaney recently received a "Breakout Creator" award for his TikTok videos. In his acceptance speech, he complained about "an extreme amount of transphobia and hate" toward him, demeaning people to "Support trans people publicly and proudly."

Had so much fun hanging with one of the most beautiful and brave women on the planet 💓💓💓 pic.twitter.com/CssfX6JgCw — TaylorLorenz.Substack.com (@TaylorLorenz) August 30, 2023

The Left has continually pushed to normalize transgenderism and indoctrinate children, using social media influencers to radicalize their dangerous agenda.

Billionaire Elon Musk blames his son's transition to a female on Democrat's woke propaganda.

Musk told biographer Walter Isaacson his concern about how quickly the "woke mind virus" was spreading.

"Unless the woke mind virus, which is fundamentally anti-science, anti-merit, and anti-human in general, is stopped, civilization will never become multi-planetary," he said.

According to data, the number of transgender children in the U.S. and their access to gender-affirming care has grown.

In 2017, only 15,000 kids sought gender-affirming care, while over 42,000 were undergoing the procedure in 2021.

The data also found a stark contrast in transitioning minors who live in Democrat-run states versus Republican states, with Blue cities having the most.

Over the last five years, at least 4,780 adolescents started on puberty blockers and had a prior gender dysphoria diagnosis, and more than 14,726 minors started hormone treatment with a previous gender.



