DOJ Wants to Lock Up a Conservative Journalist

President Joe Biden's Department of Justice is seeking jail time for a conservative journalist who didn't even go into the Capitol.

The DOJ has recommended a 120-day prison term for reporter Jonathan Owen Shroyer, alleging that he played a significant role in the events leading up to the January 6 Capitol Hill protests.

However, Shroyer never entered the Capitol that day. He was near the top of the building's steps and led protestors in chants about Democrats and "tyranny."

In June, he pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of illegally entering a restricted area.

Shroyer, a host on the streaming program "The War Room" and Alex Jones's InfoWars, has been a vocal critic of the 2020 election results. The DOJ claims he disseminated election disinformation "paired with violent rhetoric to hundreds of thousands if not millions of viewers."

"On the November 18, 2020 broadcast of InfoWars, when talking about the Democrats who have 'stolen your country,' Shroyer stated,' maybe you deserve what's coming.' November 18, 2020, InfoWars broadcast at 01:30 minutes. He added, 'But let me tell you: if you steal this election from us and you put in a U.N. communist corrupt criminal Joe Biden in the White House, it's not going to be a million peaceful marchers in D.C. No, no, no. No, it's not. No, it's not," the DOJ wrote.

The two-tiered justice system also seeks "12 months of supervised release, 60 hours of community service, and $500 in restitution," despite never entering the Capitol.

The DOJ's memorandum alleged that "Shroyer helped create January 6."

"Shroyer did not step foot inside the Capitol," prosecutors admit; however, "he did not need to; many of those who listened to him did instead."

According to the DOJ, Shroyer "intensified" his rhetoric in the weeks leading up to January 6. Biden's corrupt justice system alleged the reporter addressed crowds in Washington, D.C., urging them to fight for former President Trump and declared that "we are the new revolution."

On January 5, Shroyer stated that Americans were ready to fight and claimed there were implications if the certification of the election wasn't halted.

"So, despite all the things that they've done to try to destroy our morale, despite all the things they've done to gaslight us, confuse us, and try to keep us locked inside, we're here more powerful, more loud, and we're fightin' mad," Shoyer said according to the memorandum on January 5.

Supporters of Shroyer said he was only practicing his First Amendment rights, condemning the DOJ's efforts to imprison him.