Over 300 People Are Still Missing In Maui Despite Democratic Mayor’s Predictions

Democrat Hawaii Mayor Josh Green underestimated the amount of people the devastating wildfires consumed.

As of Friday, Hawaii officials confirmed that are still 385 people missing.

The updated total came a day after Green assured the public the number would be less than 100 people unaccounted for.

“We think the number has dropped down into the double digits, so thank God," Green tweeted.

Green suggested it would take some time before investigations were concluded and the state knew how many lives the fires claimed.

“Exact numbers are going to take time, perhaps a long time, to become finalized," Green told The Associated Press.

The horrific wildfires that ravaged Maui killed at least 115 people— one of the deadliest wildfires in the U.S. in more than a century.

Green said there are 50 "active missing person cases,” adding that those are the people to whom more information was given to the FBI.

However, it only requires a first and last name provided by a person with a verified contact number.

Green’s leadership skills are put to the test on how well he can recover the island once known for its stunning nature.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Green received criticism because of his harsh mandates.

Maui made boosters a requirement to enter places such as restaurants, bars, and gyms in place of a negative Covid test.

Travelers were also forced to quarantine for an extended time before being allowed to enter the state.

Now, the spotlight is on him once again as his town faces devastating loss.

Over 12,000 Maui residents are living out of hotels and short-term vacation rentals as the state continues its recovery efforts.

While the cause of the fires is still under investigation, it is suspected that power lines from downed utility poles caused the blaze.