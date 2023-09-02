Like Communism, the Climate Change Agenda Will Kill Millions
Washington Post Reporter Implodes When Pressed About Hunter Biden Bribery Story
In New Biography, Elon Musk Opens Up About His Transgender, 'Communist' Child
This Democrat's Shady Past of Avoiding FOIA Requests In Effort to Hide Crucial...
A College Coach Spoke Out Against Transgenders in Women's Sports. You Won't Believe...
Left-Wing Progressive Makes Stunning Admission About Democratic Party: 'Beyond Redemption'
Here's How the Media Handled Fetterman’s Stroke Vs. McConnell's 'Freeze'
DeSantis Tells Biden Not to Visit Florida Following Hurricane Idalia
Of Course This Is What the Left Focuses on With DeSantis' Handling of...
Politicians' Brains Are a Bipartisan Problem
Germany Is Trapped in the Vicious Spiral of Intervention
Why State Schools Should Refuse Federal Money
Idalia, an Over-Blown Hurricane
Watch Riley Gaines Obliterate Left-Wing Activist In a Few Short Words
Tipsheet

Over 300 People Are Still Missing In Maui Despite Democratic Mayor’s Predictions

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  September 02, 2023 5:00 PM
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Democrat Hawaii Mayor Josh Green underestimated the amount of people the devastating wildfires consumed.

As of Friday, Hawaii officials confirmed that are still 385 people missing. 

The updated total came a day after Green assured the public the number would be less than 100 people unaccounted for. 

“We think the number has dropped down into the double digits, so thank God," Green tweeted. 

Green suggested it would take some time before investigations were concluded and the state knew how many lives the fires claimed. 

“Exact numbers are going to take time, perhaps a long time, to become finalized," Green told The Associated Press.

The horrific wildfires that ravaged Maui killed at least 115 people— one of the deadliest wildfires in the U.S. in more than a century.

Green said there are 50 "active missing person cases,” adding that those are the people to whom more information was given to the FBI. 

However, it only requires a first and last name provided by a person with a verified contact number.

Green’s leadership skills are put to the test on how well he can recover the island once known for its stunning nature. 

Recommended

A College Coach Spoke Out Against Transgenders in Women's Sports. You Won't Believe What Happened Next. Madeline Leesman

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Green received criticism because of his harsh mandates. 

Maui made boosters a requirement to enter places such as restaurants, bars, and gyms in place of a negative Covid test. 

Travelers were also forced to quarantine for an extended time before being allowed to enter the state. 

Now, the spotlight is on him once again as his town faces devastating loss. 

Over 12,000 Maui residents are living out of hotels and short-term vacation rentals as the state continues its recovery efforts. 

While the cause of the fires is still under investigation, it is suspected that power lines from downed utility poles caused the blaze. 

Tags: ENVIRONMENT

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

A College Coach Spoke Out Against Transgenders in Women's Sports. You Won't Believe What Happened Next. Madeline Leesman
Washington Post Reporter Implodes When Pressed About Hunter Biden Bribery Story Matt Vespa
Here's How the Media Handled Fetterman’s Stroke Vs. McConnell's 'Freeze' Sarah Arnold
This Democrat's Shady Past of Avoiding FOIA Requests In Effort to Hide Crucial Info From the Public Sarah Arnold
The One Conclusion Trump's GOP Opponents Must Accept Right Now Matt Vespa
Left-Wing Progressive Makes Stunning Admission About Democratic Party: 'Beyond Redemption' Sarah Arnold

Trending on Townhall Videos

Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
A College Coach Spoke Out Against Transgenders in Women's Sports. You Won't Believe What Happened Next. Madeline Leesman