Trump's Georgia Trial to Be Televised

Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee announced that former President Trump’s trial in Fulton County, Georgia, will be televised.

In a decision that will indeed have all eyes glued to their screens, Trump’s alleged “election interference” trial will be live-streamed on YouTube and give all parties and spectators permission to use recording devices inside the courtroom.

Previously, cameras have been off-limits in the courtroom during Trump’s other hearings. Federal and New York courts do not allow cameras inside the courtroom where the former president’s other indictments occurred.

McAfee wrote in a court order on Thursday that using cellphones and laptops "will not disrupt the administration of justice.”

According to Georgia law, cameras inside the courtroom are considered central to transparency.

The Fulton County case has already set itself apart from Trump’s other three indictments targeted at him this year after his mugshot was released upon surrendering to Georgia authorities.

According to court documents, Trump entered a “not guilty” plea in Fulton County. He reportedly waived his right to appear at the arraignment, signing the document that read, “I, President Donald Trump, hereby acknowledge that I am the defendant named above, and I have received a copy of the Indictment in this case.”

Trump is joined by 18 of his allies in Fulton County, including former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows and former Trump lawyer and mayor of New York City Rudy Giuliani, in being hit with 13 counts against them, including a racketeering charge.

The indictment accuses Trump of attempting to unlawfully change the election outcome in Georgia in 2020 despite several Democrats getting away with doing the same thing.

For example, failed Democrat presidential candidate Hillary Clinton claimed the 2016 election was stolen from her. In 2019, the Democrat said that she had repeatedly warned other party members that they could face the same fate she did after losing in a landslide to Trump. However, the same "fate" she was referring to was that the presidential election was stolen from her— the same narrative Trump is currently facing political persecution.

On more than one occasion, Clinton said that Trump "knows he's an illegitimate president."