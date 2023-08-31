Biden Makes a Surprise Visit to Demand More 'Climate Change' Money
Tipsheet

DeSantis $50 Million Super Pac Shuts Down Operations Due to 'Rookie Mistakes'

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  August 31, 2023 6:45 PM
AP Photo/Josh Reynolds

As the 2024 presidential race heats up, Gov. Ron DeSantis's (R-Fla.) campaign is taking another blow. 

According to the Daily Mail, a $50 million Super PAC for DeSantis abruptly shut down. 

The "Ron to the Rescue" PAC reportedly went under after founder, Republican strategist John Thomas, cited a series of "rookie mistakes." 

The PAC, set up in November, had secured financial commitments from mega-wealthy donors. However, Thomas said the donors have begun having second thoughts after the governor's botched Twitter Spaces campaign announcement with Elon Musk. 

Thomas, known as the "Billy the Kid of Political Battles," said the PAC planned to spend heavily on TV campaigns to support DeSantis, but "the problem with that is with the Twitter Spaces blunder, like almost from the get-go, all of our major donors said, 'let's just see how this plays out," he said. 

He added that DeSantis's campaign failed to provide essential video content that television stations can use to "project optically what your vision is for the future," which Thomas says is crucial to every national presidential candidate on their launch day. 

Other "rookie mistakes" include the accidental leak of documents for DeSantis' debate prep and agreeing to debate Democrat Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-Calif.). 

The PAC ended up spending only around $20,000 on grassroots efforts. 

"'There was never any moment that gave donors any encouragement, like 'well, now is the time.' So everything just kind of dried up," Thomas continued. 

On the contrary, DeSantis's campaign seems unbothered by the news, claiming they are relieved the "scam PAC" is no longer operating. 

"We've made clear from the beginning that this was a scam PAC looking to grift off Ron DeSantis, and it comes as welcome news they are no longer attempting to fleece our donors," Romeo told DailyMail.com. "Ron DeSantis out-raised both Biden and Trump last quarter, and we look forward to continuing our fundraising success as we capitalize on his strong debate performance and momentum in the early states."

However, DeSantis's main Super PAC, Never Back Down, raised $130 million in the second quarter of this year. According to election fundraising filings, by the end of June, it had $96.8 million still to spend.

