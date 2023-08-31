Biden Lives Up to Nickname 'Sleepy Joe Biden,' According to New Tell-All Book

The President of the United States really has lived up to the name "Sleepy Joe Biden" as a new tell-all book confirms concerns about his age and mental health decline.

According to a new bombshell book detailing the first two years of Joe Biden's time in office, author Franklin Foer reveals that the president "would occasionally admit that he felt tired" to White House aides.

Excerpts from The Last Politician paint an alarming picture of Biden, who often struggles to make it through crucial meetings and cannot recall people's names quickly.

"It was striking that he took so few morning meetings or presided over so few public events before 10 a.m.," Foer wrote. "His advanced years were a hindrance, depriving him of the energy to cast a robust public presence or the ability to easily conjure a name."

Biden, turning 81 in November, is the oldest president in U.S. history. If a miracle happens and he secures another four years in office, he will be nearly 86 years old by the time his second term ends.

"His public persona reflected physical decline and time's dulling of mental faculties that no pill or exercise regime can resist," Foer continued.

This week, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre brushed off concerns from a reporter who asked if Biden feeling tired is why the White House holds press lids early in the morning.

"I mean, that's a ridiculous assumption to make," Jean-Pierre said. "That's a ridiculous assumption to make."

However, his actions prove otherwise.

Last week, Biden appeared to fall asleep during an event honoring the victims of the devastating fire that ripped through Lahaina, Maui.

NOW - Biden appears to fall asleep during a ceremony in Hawaii honoring the Maui fire victims.pic.twitter.com/pFGMPjqFqg — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) August 22, 2023

On another occasion, Biden attempted to mention the late Rep. Jackie Walorski (R-Ind.) during a September 2022 event — forgetting she had died in a car accident just weeks earlier.

The president has also taken several tumbles in front of large crowds, with one going up the stairs of Air Force One and falling on stage after congratulating graduating cadets at the Air Force Academy.

According to an Associated Press poll, 77 percent of voters, including 69 percent of Democrats, said Biden's age concerns them that he is unable to efficiently serve in office.