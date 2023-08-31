Biden Makes a Surprise Visit to Demand More 'Climate Change' Money
Watch CNN's Jake Tapper Slap Down Karine Jean-Pierre's Pivot Over Biden's Age
Gold Star Father to Biden: You're a 'Disgrace' and an 'A**hole'
We Have an Update on McConnell Following Latest Freezing Episode
WaPo Says Joe Biden Still Has Not Lied, and You Might See Jim...
'It's a Lie': Hungarian PM Smacks Down This Narrative About the War in...
Jordan Peterson Has a Plan for His Court-Mandated Reeducation. The Canadian Left Will...
Trump's Georgia Trial to Be Televised
DeSantis $50 Million Super Pac Shuts Down Operations Due to 'Rookie Mistakes'
New York's Migrant Situation Is So Out of Control, Biden Wants to Send...
Biden, Harris Aides Furious That Newsom Plans to Debate DeSantis: 'Disrespectful'
New Poll Shows Americans’ Thoughts on the Quality of K-12 Education
In Case There's Any Doubt, Ted Cruz Says There's 'No Legitimate Reason' Biden...
Bay Area Councilman Has Keys, Wallet Stolen While Speaking to Shopkeepers About Safety
Tipsheet

Biden Lives Up to Nickname 'Sleepy Joe Biden,' According to New Tell-All Book

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  August 31, 2023 8:15 PM
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

The President of the United States really has lived up to the name "Sleepy Joe Biden" as a new tell-all book confirms concerns about his age and mental health decline. 

According to a new bombshell book detailing the first two years of Joe Biden's time in office, author Franklin Foer reveals that the president "would occasionally admit that he felt tired" to White House aides. 

Excerpts from The Last Politician paint an alarming picture of Biden, who often struggles to make it through crucial meetings and cannot recall people's names quickly. 

"It was striking that he took so few morning meetings or presided over so few public events before 10 a.m.," Foer wrote. "His advanced years were a hindrance, depriving him of the energy to cast a robust public presence or the ability to easily conjure a name."

Biden, turning 81 in November, is the oldest president in U.S. history. If a miracle happens and he secures another four years in office, he will be nearly 86 years old by the time his second term ends. 

"His public persona reflected physical decline and time's dulling of mental faculties that no pill or exercise regime can resist," Foer continued. 

This week, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre brushed off concerns from a reporter who asked if Biden feeling tired is why the White House holds press lids early in the morning.

Recommended

Despite Biden Claiming 'All Is Well,' We Just Got Really Bad Economic News Spencer Brown

"I mean, that's a ridiculous assumption to make," Jean-Pierre said. "That's a ridiculous assumption to make."

However, his actions prove otherwise. 

Last week, Biden appeared to fall asleep during an event honoring the victims of the devastating fire that ripped through Lahaina, Maui. 

On another occasion, Biden attempted to mention the late Rep. Jackie Walorski (R-Ind.) during a September 2022 event — forgetting she had died in a car accident just weeks earlier. 

The president has also taken several tumbles in front of large crowds, with one going up the stairs of Air Force One and falling on stage after congratulating graduating cadets at the Air Force Academy. 

According to an Associated Press poll, 77 percent of voters, including 69 percent of Democrats, said Biden's age concerns them that he is unable to efficiently serve in office. 

Tags: JOE BIDEN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Despite Biden Claiming 'All Is Well,' We Just Got Really Bad Economic News Spencer Brown
Time to Choose What to Do About Ukraine Kurt Schlichter
Watch CNN's Jake Tapper Slap Down Karine Jean-Pierre's Pivot Over Biden's Age Matt Vespa
Big Tech Has Labeled This Story As 'Dangerous' and 'Derogatory.' You Be the Judge. Townhall Staff
New York's Migrant Situation Is So Out of Control, Biden Wants to Send People to New Jersey Rebecca Downs
DeSantis $50 Million Super Pac Shuts Down Operations Due to 'Rookie Mistakes' Sarah Arnold

Trending on Townhall Videos

Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
Despite Biden Claiming 'All Is Well,' We Just Got Really Bad Economic News Spencer Brown