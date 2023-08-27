Abbott Sends 10th Bus Full of Illegal Migrants to Los Angeles

As President Joe Biden's open border continues to wreak havoc on the United States, one Democratic city is suffering the consequences.

Over the weekend, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R-TX) sent its tenth bus full of illegal migrants to Los Angeles just days after its mayor criticized the border state for sending migrants.

Democrat Mayor Karen Bass got a rude awakening when a bus of 39 illegal migrants showed up on her doorstep.

The bus, which included 12 families and 21 children, was sent five days after Abbott sent the ninth shipment to the liberal city during Tropical Storm Hillary.

“LA has not extended an invitation asking for people to come. This is a political act,” Bass said, despite declaring Los Angeles a sanctuary city in June.

Bass called Abbott’s actions “evil,” accusing him of putting them in danger during a rain storm.

“This evening, Los Angeles received another bus from Texas. That means that while we were urging Angelenos to stay safe, the Governor of Texas was sending a bus with families and toddlers straight towards us KNOWING they’d have to drive right into an unprecedented storm," Bass tweeted. “Evil."

However, Abbott's press secretary, Andrew Mahaleris, told Fox News Digital the illegal aliens signed a voluntary consent waiver before getting on the bus.

“Bus drivers receive updated weather conditions along their routes and for their destination ahead of and while en route to the sanctuary cities. Yesterday's bus rerouted out of an abundance of caution and took a cautious path to Los Angeles to keep all on board safe. Migrants willingly chose to go to Los Angeles, having signed a voluntary consent waiver available in multiple languages upon boarding that they agreed on the destination. And they were processed and released by the federal government, which is dumping them at historic levels in Texas border towns because of the Biden-made crisis. Each bus is stocked with food and water and makes stops along the trip to refuel and switch drivers. Migrants are allowed to purchase any needed provisions or disembark at any of these stops. Instead of complaining about Texas providing much-needed relief to our overrun and overwhelmed border communities, Mayor Bass needs to call on President Biden to step up and do his job to secure the border—something he continues failing to do,” Mahaleris said.

Biden’s open-border policies have led to a humanitarian crisis at the southern border as record levels of illegal immigrants, drugs, and contraband pour into the U.S.

So far, the Texas governor has bussed over 30,000 migrants to Democrat-led cities.