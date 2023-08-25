Biden Requests New Funding for a COVID Vaccine 'Everybody Should Get'
Tipsheet

Biden Gets Booed In Lake Tahoe After His Pilates Workout While Drinking a Blueberry Smoothie

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  August 25, 2023 8:45 PM
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

President Joe Biden was met with an unwelcoming greeting on Friday as he touched down in Lake Tahoe for yet another ritzy vacation, as former President Trump faces unfair political persecution and thousands are still missing in Maui. 

While coming out of a pilates class— yes, you read that right-- Biden had the audacity to mock Trump's mugshot that was taken at the Fulton County, Georgia jail. 

"Handsome guy, wonderful guy," Biden said to reporters, presumably thinking he was being funny.

However, the crowd didn't think so as they began to boo the President as he left his workout. 

It is worth noting that liberal media outlets went gaga over Biden's post-workout treat: a banana blueberry smoothie. 

This comes after Biden was greeted in Hawaii by Maui residents who gave him the middle finger and called him "despicable" as he talked with survivors. 

Biden was seen earlier this week leaving the same pilates studio in the expensive lake resort where he was joined by family, including his daughter Ashley, granddaughter Finnegan, and grandson Hunter Jr.

The Biden's stay at the luxurious $18 million home of billionaire climate activist Tom Steyer, occurred while thousands of Hawaii residents are still without homes due to the mysterious wildfires ravaging the island. 

Attempting damage control, the White House defended Biden's recent "no comment" remark he made last week after a reporter asked him his thoughts on the rising death toll in Hawaii. 

In response, the White House claimed the senile president "didn’t hear the question." 

Taking questions from reporters, Biden criticized Wednesday night's first GOP presidential debate while touting his administration's economy. 

"There was a lot of talk. But what are they going to do to deal with economic growth? What are they going to do to deal with the notion that maintaining the job pace that we have now? What are they going to do to deal with education?" Biden said. 

The 80-year-old president also vowed to shell out more money for COVID-19 vaccines as the government attempts to force mandates on Americans just in time for the general election. 

