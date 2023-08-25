Biden Requests New Funding for a COVID Vaccine 'Everybody Should Get'
MSNBC Host Laughs When Discussing Brutal Stabbings At Fulton County Jail Where Trump Was Processed

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  August 25, 2023 7:45 PM
MSNBC/Screenshot

Democrat darling MSNBC host Nicole Wallace struggled to contain a smirk while discussing prisoners' violent conditions at the Fulton County, Georgia, Jail where former President Trump was processed Wednesday evening. 

During the segment, Wallace inappropriately chuckled and smiled while painting a grim picture of the facility known for brutal stabbings and neglect. 

As the screen showed the motorcade passing by as Trump headed to the airport ahead of his arrival in Georgia on Wednesday, Wallace failed to hold back her excitement while saying, "He will surrender himself for processing at an overcrowded jail with a reputation for violence and neglect. A jail accustomed to holding defendants facing charges up to and including violent crimes, where stabbings are frequent." 

Wallace highlighted recent murders in the jail, adding, "Actually, three people have lost their lives over the last month."

However, her shocking, inappropriate segment didn't stop there as she continued to smirk. 

"That jail is where the disgraced ex-president of these United States is heading right now," Wallace concluded. 

Critics called out Wallace's behavior, calling her a "ghoul" with poor taste. 

Others called it "repulsive" and "soul-less." 

Trump said it was "uncomfortable" having his mugshot taken, "especially when you've done nothing wrong." 

"They insisted on a mugshot, and I agreed to do that," Trump told Fox News Digital. "This is the only time I've ever taken a mugshot."

