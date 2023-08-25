Biden Requests New Funding for a COVID Vaccine 'Everybody Should Get'
Tipsheet

Biden Blasted for Trying to Boost Campaign Funds the Day of Trump’s Arrest

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  August 25, 2023 6:45 PM
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

As former President Trump grappled with the devastating effects of doing his job of exposing the corrupt Left’s radical agenda, President Joe Biden took it as an opportunity to boost his campaign funds. 

The day Trump turned himself over to the Fulton County Jail on charges that he allegedly tried to overturn the 2020 election results in Georgia, disgraced Biden celebrated by posting a fundraising link on Twitter. 

“Apropos of nothing, I think today’s a great day to give to my campaign,” Biden tweeted on Thursday. 

The timing of the president’s tweet had critics accusing Biden of politicizing a damning legal battle that many called a “sad day for America.”

Conservatives scorched Biden’s insensitive tweet, calling it a “travesty of justice.” 

“Biden spikes the football,” Daily Wire opinion writer Tim Meads tweeted. “These people hate America, the Constitution, and you.”

GOP Sen. Eric Schmitt (R-MO) sarcastically said, “Totally not a political prosecution.” At the same time, Judicial Watch founder Tom Fitton criticized Biden for using “His party’s arrest of Trump to raise campaign funds.”

On the other hand, Trump took advantage of the situation, posting his fundraising effort on Truth Social using a photo of his mugshot at the jail. 

The 45th president accused the ongoing legal attacks against him of “election interference,” claiming the whole situation is a political game for the Democratic Party. 

On Thursday, hundreds of MAGA supporters awaited Trump’s arrival in Fulton County as the massive crowd showed up with large banners and flags that read “Trump Won Save America.” 

A few supporters confirmed their vote for Trump, saying that the indictments have only strengthened their support for him. 

According to a recent Economist/YouGov poll, Biden’s approval rating sank further as Trump continues to ramp up support. 

The survey found that forty-two percent of respondents view Biden favorably, while a whopping 55 percent view him unfavorably.  

