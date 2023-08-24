Massive MAGA Crowds Gather At Fulton County Jail to Support Trump

Just hours before former President Trump was expected to be arraigned at the Georgia Fulton County Jail on charges alleging he conspired to overturn the state’s 2020 election results, massive crowds gathered outside to show their support 45.

Supporters from all over the country showed up with large banners and flags that read “Trump Won Save America” while the crowd chanted the former president’s name.

Let's go!



Huge show of support for President Trump outside Fulton County Jail.



This is the biggest mistake Democrats have ever made.pic.twitter.com/x7RTHgkPbz — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) August 24, 2023

Hundreds of Trump enthusiasts crowded the streets as the 45th president went to the county jail to turn himself into authorities after Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis hit Trump with his fourth politically-motivated indictment this year.

Members of Blacks for Trump were also in attendance at the festival-like atmosphere to vow their support for him, wearing T-shirts that read “Republicans are not racist” and chanting “Trump” while waving American flags.

Blacks for Trump are outside the Fulton County Jail.



The people see this charade for what it is. pic.twitter.com/diuO9ka9h0 — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) August 24, 2023

Supporters outside the jailhouse sported MAGA attire, with many saying the Left’s witch hunts against Trump have only strengthened their support for the former president.

“I’m here to support Donald J. Trump. I want him to see some of the millions that show up at the polls for him,” Sharon Anderson told the Associated Press.

“You don’t have the right to persecute somebody unjustly,” Cliff MacMorris said, adding that the indictments are a result of Trump’s four years of “prosperity, safety, freedom” that he achieved in the White House.

I'm outside the Fulton County jail covering the Trump RICO Indictment.

Large crowd has formed. pic.twitter.com/SK7WukaMPk — JLR© (@JLRINVESTIGATES) August 24, 2023

Trump will join 18 of his allies who will also be forced to surrender to authorities as the Left unfairly persecutes and targets political figures who threaten to take the Democratic Party’s power away.

Willis has claimed impartial justice while local police promised to treat Trump as any other prisoner— including forcing him to get his mugshot taken, which will be the first of his indictments.