Georgia Secretary of State Admits to Botched Election Ballots In 2020

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  August 23, 2023 5:45 PM
AP Photo/Matt York

After three years of Democrats refusing to acknowledge there was some level of election fraud during the 2020 presidential election, the office of the Secretary of State in Georgia that there was faulty while handling the ballots. 

The admission came after Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) accused Floyd County, Georgia, of botching the ballot process after he ex-husband, Perry Greene, showed up to vote and was told he had already voted by absentee ballot despite not ever requesting an absentee ballot.

Perry Greene said that the issue was not a "one-off mistake." 

Last week, Greene explained what happened at the polling station on Twitter. The Republican and her then-husband were called "liars" until they FOIA'd the documents she provided to Just the News. 

According to Greene, the documents show that Perry never requested an absentee ballot, nor did he ever turn one in. He was forced to surrender the absentee ballot that he never requested in the first place so that he could vote in the 2020 general election. 

Now, Mike Hassinger, a spokesperson for the Georgia Secretary of State's office, is admitting that there was faulty with the ballots that year. 

"Audit logs from the voter registration system show that a county worker took action to issue a ballot for the voter at 4:03 PM on October 23, 2020. They subsequently canceled that ballot. Then, 5 minutes later, at 4:08 PM, they issued another ballot to the voter and successfully checked in the voter to allow him to vote advanced in person," Hassinger said, blaming the incident on a poll worker. 

Hassinger also admitted that Floyd County made "many mistakes" during the 2020 election, adding that the office's director was forced to resign because of this. 

Perry Greene said there were about three other people in line with him who experienced the same issue. 

Greene claimed 3,000 ballots for former President Trump were in a box on the floor, referencing the 2,600 ballots that mainly went for Trump and were discovered during the state's audit. 

Perry Green said, "Enough there to say there's fraud in the system" needs to be investigated. 

Trump and 18 of his allies were indicted on state charges in Fulton County for allegedly attempting to overturn the 2020 election results in the state. Democrat District Attorney Fani Willis issued arrest warrants for all defendants but gave them until Friday to voluntarily surrender. 


