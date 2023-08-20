Hunter Biden’s Lawyers Threatened to Call Joe Biden to the Stand to Testify Against His Own DOJ

Hunter Biden's legal defense lawyers vowed to back President Joe Biden into a corner and force him to testify against his own Department of Justice.

In an October 2022 warning delivered by Biden's-then-lawyer Chris Clark in a 32-page letter, Hunter Biden's legal team made a promise to prosecutors that they would have Biden take the stand to testify as a critical witness for the defense if his corrupt son faced criminal charges.

"President Biden now unquestionably would be a fact witness for the defense in any criminal trial," the letter read, giving notice that the president would have to take the stand if the DOJ did charge Hunter Biden for alleging purchase a firearm while addicted to cocaine.

According to more than 300 documents exchanged between DOJ and Hunter Biden's attorneys in a so-called "sweetheart" plea deal, the president's son illegally purchased a firearm by allegedly lying on a background check claiming he was not an avid drug user. However, it was soon revealed that he lied through Hunter Biden's own words in his book on how he dealt with drug addiction.

The letter, leaked to Politico, revealed that Clark planned to use the prospect of Biden's testimony to avoid prosecution by the DOJ. He claimed that a criminal trial would force the president to testify in conflict with his own DOJ, arguing that it would result in a "constitutional crisis."

"This of all cases justifies neither the spectacle of a sitting President testifying at a criminal trial nor the potential for a resulting Constitutional crisis," the letter continued.

Last week, Clark withdrew from as Hunter Biden's attorney, saying that he feared he might be called as a witness regarding future investigations.

"There can be no doubt that these leaks have inserted President Biden into this case," Clark said.

This came a week after Biden's Attorney General Merrick Garland was forced to grant U.S. Attorney in Delaware David Weiss special counsel authority in the investigations of Hunter Biden.