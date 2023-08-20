Eric Adams Complains Problems With Migrants Have 'Unjustly' Fallen Into NYC's Lap
The Evil Of The Democrat Party
DeSantis Needs a Good Debate Performance—Will He Have It?
A Quick Bible Study Vol. 179: What the Bible Says About ‘Text with...
Democrat Katie Hobbs Calls to Indict Trump In Arizona
Chicago Democrat Asks Gang Members to Refrain From Shootouts Between 9 a.m. and...
Border Crossings Spike, Delivering a Blow to the Biden Administration’s Immigration 'Plan'
DeSantis Shrugs Off Leaked Debate Memo, Says He Is Ready to Throw Punches...
AI, Jesus, and the Trans Person
The Scourge of Revolutionary Men and Communism’s Kryptonite
Safety is Our God Given Right
Is the ‘Sound of Freedom’ Awakening Our Collective Conscience Yet?
Pro-Life Activists Can Proceed With Freedom of Speech Lawsuit, Court Rules
Biden Tries to Sink Gov. Abbott’s Border Buoys
Tipsheet

'Flaming Leftist' Admits There Is Common Ground Between Trump Supporters and Liberals

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  August 20, 2023 2:00 PM
AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki

A far-Left wing media nonprofit found mutual agreement with several Trump supporters during the former president's rally in Pennsylvania last week. 

John Russell, a representative from More Perfect Union and self-proclaimed "flaming Leftist," admitted Trump was right on several issues, saying he had a "hunch" that he could find common ground with MAGA voters. 

"We are polarized; there is no doubt about it," Russel said. "For all the focus on culture war issues, the working class on the left and the right have much in common than we're led to believe." 

The liberal argued that even though Republicans and Democrats have significant differences in their beliefs, all Americans appear to stand their ground on several issues, such as the economy. Russel admitted this revelation could have substantial impacts on the 2024 presidential election. 

"Despite some irreconcilable differences between us, there's an aggressive pro-worker economic agenda that appeals to Americans across the political spectrum," he continued. 

One Trump supporter said that the 45th president no longer belongs to the Republican Party or otherwise his GOP colleagues would have his back as the former president endures political persecution from the Left. 

"You know he's definitely not a Republican because then Mitch McConnell and they would be backing him, and DeSantis wouldn't be running against him," they said. "He's obviously not a Democrat anymore, so we're more of a politically homeless faction that loves America and will make all the changes."

Another Trump voter condemned the Democratic Party's stance on foreign policy, to which Russel agreed. 

Recommended

The Evil Of The Democrat Party Derek Hunter

"It was a lie. They lied about the Iraq War. There were, you know, we got – there was no reason for us to go into war in Iraq other than the military-industrial complex," he said. 

Trump has criticized the industrial complex on several occasions and has repeatedly vowed to seek peace in Ukraine as the Biden Administration seeks to fuel its endless war with Russia. 

The man continued to say that progressives and liberal Bernie Sanders supporters have more in common with conservatives than they realize.


Tags: LIBERALS TRUMP

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

The Evil Of The Democrat Party Derek Hunter
If This Happens During Trump's Trials, The Left Is Bound to Go Insane Matt Vespa
Biden Tries to Sink Gov. Abbott’s Border Buoys Sarah Arnold
Chicago Democrat Asks Gang Members to Refrain From Shootouts Between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m. Sarah Arnold
Eric Adams Complains Problems With Migrants Have 'Unjustly' Fallen Into NYC's Lap Julio Rosas
IRS Whistleblower's Attorneys Slams Misinformation From Hunter Biden Attorney Rebecca Downs

Trending on Townhall Videos

Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
The Evil Of The Democrat Party Derek Hunter