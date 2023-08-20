'Flaming Leftist' Admits There Is Common Ground Between Trump Supporters and Liberals

A far-Left wing media nonprofit found mutual agreement with several Trump supporters during the former president's rally in Pennsylvania last week.

John Russell, a representative from More Perfect Union and self-proclaimed "flaming Leftist," admitted Trump was right on several issues, saying he had a "hunch" that he could find common ground with MAGA voters.

"We are polarized; there is no doubt about it," Russel said. "For all the focus on culture war issues, the working class on the left and the right have much in common than we're led to believe."

The liberal argued that even though Republicans and Democrats have significant differences in their beliefs, all Americans appear to stand their ground on several issues, such as the economy. Russel admitted this revelation could have substantial impacts on the 2024 presidential election.

"Despite some irreconcilable differences between us, there's an aggressive pro-worker economic agenda that appeals to Americans across the political spectrum," he continued.

One Trump supporter said that the 45th president no longer belongs to the Republican Party or otherwise his GOP colleagues would have his back as the former president endures political persecution from the Left.

"You know he's definitely not a Republican because then Mitch McConnell and they would be backing him, and DeSantis wouldn't be running against him," they said. "He's obviously not a Democrat anymore, so we're more of a politically homeless faction that loves America and will make all the changes."

Another Trump voter condemned the Democratic Party's stance on foreign policy, to which Russel agreed.

"It was a lie. They lied about the Iraq War. There were, you know, we got – there was no reason for us to go into war in Iraq other than the military-industrial complex," he said.

Trump has criticized the industrial complex on several occasions and has repeatedly vowed to seek peace in Ukraine as the Biden Administration seeks to fuel its endless war with Russia.

The man continued to say that progressives and liberal Bernie Sanders supporters have more in common with conservatives than they realize.

