Chicago Democrat Asks Gang Members to Refrain From Shootouts Between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m.

A crime-ridden, lawless Democratic city is being asked to limit shooting their guns in the streets to nighttime.

Chicago Democratic alderwoman Maria Hadden asked gang members to refrain from shootouts between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m. to reduce the risk to people "not involved in high-risk activities."

An email from Rogers Park-based Native Sons, known as "The People's Ordinance," said making a deal with dangerous gang members will help keep the liberal city safe from accidental killings.

"We have to start somewhere," cofounder of Native Sons Tatiana Atkins said of the ordinance, according to CWBChicago. "Our goal is to approach our city's gun violence problem strategically and not all at once. Things didn't become this way overnight, and change won't happen overnight."

Shootings are up significantly in Roger's Park this year, with Chicago police suggesting a re-united gang war between local Gangster Disciples and Black P Stones in Uptown is to blame.

"If people know that after a certain hour, the likelihood of them being shot by an unknown and unprovoked assailant is at a higher risk, they will be less likely to be out and about, and they may become more proactive with the supervision of their children, Atkins added. "When those who live a certain lifestyle try to hang with 'regular' class citizens, they put everyone at risk."

In other words, when nighttime hits, the city turns into the Purge, and all Hell is allowed to break loose.

Last week, 23 people were shot, with four being fatal. The weekend before that, an eight-year-old girl was among seven people killed.

According to police data, crime in the Democrat-run city spiked by 38 percent in the month after Johnson took office in May. Robberies are also up 17 percent compared with this time last year.

Democrat mayor Brandon Johnson issued a campaign, claiming "health professionals, not police" need to "respond to crisis calls."

Chicago went from one far-Left mayor to another, with no improvement in the city's safety.

When former mayor Lori Lightfoot was in office, Chicago saw the homicide rate jump nearly 40 percent.