Border Crossings Spike, Delivering a Blow to the Biden Administration’s Immigration 'Plan'

In a blow to President Joe Biden’s so-called migrant “plans,” the southern border saw illegal alien crossings spike despite the Administration claiming the border is not overwhelmed.

According to a new report released by U.S. Customs and Border Protection, illegal crossings across the border spiked by more than 33 percent in July. Agents apprehended 136,652 aliens last month alone— a dramatic jump since the first time in Biden’s tenure apprehensions dropped below 100,000.

Thanks to the Biden Administration’s approved programs, such as allowing asylum seekers to schedule appointments at U.S. ports of entry using the CBP One mobile application, authorities let an additional 50,000 illegal migrants cross into the country in July.

In July, border agents captured 60,161 adults attempting to cross the border, up more than 40 percent from the previous year. U.S. Customs and Border Patrol agents also apprehended 10,000 unaccompanied minors that month.

CBP data shows that illegal migrant crossings were the bulk in the deserts of southern Arizona, despite daytime temperatures surpassing 110 degrees. U.S. agents made roughly 40,000 arrests last month, the highest one-month total for the Tucson sector in 15 years.

Border crossing appears not to be slowing down anytime soon, however. During the first 15 days of August, Border Patrol agents apprehended more than 83,000 migrants trying to enter the U.S. illegally.

Breitbart Texas reported that 50,000 entered through the five Texas-based border sectors.

The El Paso and Tucson Sectors are the only southwest border sectors with a year-over-year increase in apprehensions, 59 and 29 percent.

The southern border saw a massive surge after Title 42 expired — a Trump-era policy allowing the federal government to limit asylum seekers to halt the spread of infectious disease.

Despite hard evidence that the border crisis is not slowing down, the Biden Administration and Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas continue to claim crossing is down.

“Our approach to managing the borders securely and humanely, even within our fundamentally broken immigration system, is working,” Mayorkas said in July. “Unlawful entries between ports of entry along the southwest border have consistently decreased by more than half compared to the peak before the end of Title 42.”