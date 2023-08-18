Surprise: Biden Suffers a Series Of Misfortunate Gaffes

Another day, another awkward moment by President Joe Biden.

On Friday, Biden was caught on the hot mic during a panel with world leaders from South Korea and Japan while discussing security concerns in the Pacific, asking the press to leave.

Toward the end of the panel, the 80-year-old president signaled to staffers that he wanted the reporters to leave before turning to smile at the crowd.

“Politely ask the press to leave,” Biden can be heard saying off-camera. He then proceeds to ignore questions from the press as he awkwardly smirks and turns away.

BIDEN: "We're gonna politely ask the press to leave..."



He then ignores questions and smirks as his handlers force them out of the room. pic.twitter.com/6gYIXB5dC8 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 18, 2023

During the same press conference, the president appeared confused and disorientated while addressing his Japanese counterparts.

“Who am I yielding to?” Biden asked after he was prompted to yield the floor to another speaker.

BIDEN (very confused): "Who am I yielding to?" pic.twitter.com/7LvCC5HOPK — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 18, 2023

An announcer quickly interrupted, saying, “Ladies and gentlemen, the prime minister of Japan.” To which Biden incorrectly responded, “President.”

ANNOUNCER: "Ladies and gentleman, the prime minister of Japan."



BIDEN: "President."



No, that's Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida. pic.twitter.com/xyZcmoliBX — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 18, 2023

His series of embarrassing blunders didn’t stop there.

In the middle of his speech, meant to underscore the close ties between the U.S. and Japan, Biden raised eyebrows as he got caught up in words.

“…So we can get ahead of the issues as they appear with the experience that we’ve experienced during the pandemic — excuse me, this is falling off…” Biden mumbled.

BIDEN: "...so we can get ahead of the issues as they appear with the experience, that we've experienced during the pandemic — excuse me, this is falling off..." pic.twitter.com/jt4BAIgoY4 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 18, 2023

On top of that, the president awkwardly walked away without shaking hands with the other two leaders on the stage.

Biden forgets to unplug his earpiece after his "press conference," then walks away without shaking hands with the other two leaders pic.twitter.com/4rmfuHu4Fh — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 18, 2023



