Elon Musk Appears to Switch Sides From DeSantis to Ramaswamy

Just months after helping GOP presidential candidate Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-Fla) announce his campaign, Elon Musk appears to switch sides, bonding over the failing American dream with 2024 candidate Vivek Ramaswamy.

During a Twitter Spaces interview, Musk complimented Ramaswamy, calling him a "very promising candidate" as they both agreed the elite's ongoing anti-American efforts are "insane."

Ramaswamy said everyone should be proud to be an American, condemning progressive Democrat's "self-destructive" efforts to undermine the Constitution. He told Musk that he is concerned his sons will never have the opportunity to achieve the American dream so long as Democrats keep control of the White House.

"I am genuinely worried that that American dream will not exist for my two sons and their generation unless we do something about it," Ramaswamy said. "I did not expect to be running for president, but I saw a field certainly on the Republican side forming where I saw a lot of people who are running from something. I didn't see anybody who was running to something."

In May, Musk appeared to put most, if not all, his eggs into DeSantis's basket. However, as the governor continues to worsen in the polls, it looks like Musk is making a U-turn regarding his support for GOP candidates.

DeSantis's campaign troubles began right out of the gate when his Twitter Spaces event faced technical difficulties. Since then, the Florida governor has taken a backseat behind former President Trump— and now other candidates— in the polls, who currently dominates the GOP playing field.

DeSantis even attempted to switch up his campaign strategies early this summer by laying off staffers and changing campaign managers but failed to land execution. At the same time, big-name donors looked to project their support toward other Republican candidates.

On the contrary, Ramaswamy recently surpassed DeSantis in the polls.

A recent Rasmussen poll found that Trump holds 60 percent of support from GOP primary voters while maintaining a 47-point lead average over his newest rival, Vivek Ramaswamy.

According to leaked debate prep materials instructed DeSantis to take a "sledgehammer" to his rival during the August 23 debate in Wisconsin.