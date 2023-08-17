The Government Wants to Suppress These Stories
Maui Wildfire Survivors Claim Hawaiian Electric Utility Trucks Blocked Escape Routes
CIA Being Sued for Info on Its Role in Letter Calling Hunter's Laptop...
The President's Attempts to Sell 'Bidenomics' Have Gone Over Like a Lead Balloon
The Post-Title 42 Wave of Illegal Immigrants Is Here and It's Wreaking Havoc
Geraldo Rivera Claims He Got Praise From Fox News Employees for Criticizing Tucker
Say ‘Aloha’ to Objectivity, Biden’s Proxy Admin, and the Press Obsessed About Indictments…...
Is This a Sign GOP Support for Ukraine Aid Is Coming to an...
Why Hawaii's Governor Says the State Is Looking to 'Acquire Land' Destroyed in...
California Democrats Put a Price Tag On Child Trafficking Victims
Checkmate: Another Governing Body Just Banned Trans People From Women’s Events
Jim Jordan Subpoenas FBI, DOJ for Colluding With Big Tech to Censor Americans
Parents Cannot Challenge School Policy Keeping Students’ Gender Transitions a Secret, Cour...
Fulton County DA Fani Willis Could End Up Impeached Thanks to This State...
Tipsheet

Disturbing Photos Show the Brutal Mistreatment of J6 Prisoner

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  August 17, 2023 5:45 PM
AP Photo/John Minchillo

Leaked photos show the disturbing treatment January 6 protestors are enduring while real criminals such as President Joe Biden and his corrupt son walk free.

January 6 prisoner Ryan Samsel has been held in prison with no future trial date since January 2021 and has moved to 17 different facilities. 

During those two and a half years behind bars, Samsel has allegedly been beaten, tortured, and neglected while being kept in a small room the size of a child's closet. 

According to photos shared by Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), Samsel's tiny cell is constantly illuminated and under surveillance 24/7 with a thin blue mattress and no sheets, blankets, or clothing. He also reportedly is forced to use a bucket as he means to a bathroom. He has lived like this for five months at the Central Regional Virginia Jail (CVRJ). 

Samsel detailed his experience to the Gateway Pundit: 

"I was kept in … a hard cell. And in that particular cell, about five, six months. I even told you what was happening if the judge was actually calling, trying to get in contact with me because I wasn't in a named cell. They were missing me and saying I wasn't showing up to court. They were saying I wasn't showing up to medical. But they were pretty much keeping me in there… Like I said, it was cold; the light was on, and there were zero windows. And that followed me from Virginia. When I was in Virginia, it was the same exact conditions."

The J6 protestor said he believes the government has kept him in rough conditions to force him to provide information on the Proud Boys. Samsel claims his windows were covered with a black mat so that no sunlight could enter, adding that it's "constant nothing" and a "deprivation of everything."

Recommended

So, That's How the Maui Wildfires Started Matt Vespa

"This is proof of blatant human rights abuse and is wrong on every level. I'm currently looking at all means possible to stop the abuse. When will people finally wake up and start recognizing that political persecution should NOT happen in America??" Greene tweeted. 


Tags: JANUARY 6

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

So, That's How the Maui Wildfires Started Matt Vespa
Joe Biden Had a Pseudonym Email Account He Communicated With Hunter on? Katie Pavlich
Maui Wildfire Survivors Claim Hawaiian Electric Utility Trucks Blocked Escape Routes Matt Vespa
Former WHO Directors Slam Organization’s Harm Reduction Stance, And with Good Cause Martin Cullip
Man's Hellish Family Trip With an Electric Truck Is a Warning to All About These Vehicles Matt Vespa
Fulton County DA Fani Willis Could End Up Impeached Thanks to This State Senator Rebecca Downs

Trending on Townhall Videos

Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
So, That's How the Maui Wildfires Started Matt Vespa