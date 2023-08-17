Disturbing Photos Show the Brutal Mistreatment of J6 Prisoner

Leaked photos show the disturbing treatment January 6 protestors are enduring while real criminals such as President Joe Biden and his corrupt son walk free.

January 6 prisoner Ryan Samsel has been held in prison with no future trial date since January 2021 and has moved to 17 different facilities.

During those two and a half years behind bars, Samsel has allegedly been beaten, tortured, and neglected while being kept in a small room the size of a child's closet.

According to photos shared by Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), Samsel's tiny cell is constantly illuminated and under surveillance 24/7 with a thin blue mattress and no sheets, blankets, or clothing. He also reportedly is forced to use a bucket as he means to a bathroom. He has lived like this for five months at the Central Regional Virginia Jail (CVRJ).

Samsel detailed his experience to the Gateway Pundit:

"I was kept in … a hard cell. And in that particular cell, about five, six months. I even told you what was happening if the judge was actually calling, trying to get in contact with me because I wasn't in a named cell. They were missing me and saying I wasn't showing up to court. They were saying I wasn't showing up to medical. But they were pretty much keeping me in there… Like I said, it was cold; the light was on, and there were zero windows. And that followed me from Virginia. When I was in Virginia, it was the same exact conditions."

The J6 protestor said he believes the government has kept him in rough conditions to force him to provide information on the Proud Boys. Samsel claims his windows were covered with a black mat so that no sunlight could enter, adding that it's "constant nothing" and a "deprivation of everything."

"This is proof of blatant human rights abuse and is wrong on every level. I'm currently looking at all means possible to stop the abuse. When will people finally wake up and start recognizing that political persecution should NOT happen in America??" Greene tweeted.

