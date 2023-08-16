The Date for Trump's Georgia Trial Has Landed
Tipsheet

Watch Biden Tell a Story to Reporters That Never Actually Happened

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  August 16, 2023 6:45 PM
AP Photo/Mindaugas Kulbis

Another day, another lie from President Joe Biden, who this time told a crowd that he watched a bridge collapse in Pittsburgh last year— which many point out is false. 

While touting his so-called economic "relief" plan at Ingeteam, a wind turbine generator manufacturer in Milwaukee, Biden told reporters that he had watched the Fern Hollow Bridge collapse in Pittsburgh last year. 

"I watched that bridge collapse. I got there and saw it collapse, with over 200 feet off the ground over a valley. It collapsed. Thank God school was out during the pandemic," the 80 yer-old president declared. 

However, Biden was not there at the time of the collapse. 

NBC News pointed out that Biden's visit to the site came after the bridge collapsed, posting video evidence of the president visiting the collapse site after the bridge had gone down. 

CNN also noted that the event occurred before the president even reached Pittsburgh. 

Others called out Biden's bluff as they questioned another of his tall tales. 

PGA Tour golfer Hunter Mahan said, "Incredible how often he lies," while conservative personality Sunny McSunnyface said, "He literally can't get through a speech without objectively lying." 

Recommended

Trump Is About to Drop Something Soon That Will Make Liberals Go Hypoxic Matt Vespa

Former congressional candidate David Giglio tweeted, "Must have happened during one of his long-haul trucking routes." 

Futures Edge Podcast host Jim Iuorio said, "Realistically not a 'gotcha'… Joe has been making up his own reality for 50 years in public life only to keep moving ahead… 'top of my class.'"

The lying didn’t stop there. Biden once again told his fake story about an Amtrak conductor, which even liberal outlets such as CNN pointed out that his claims are false. 


