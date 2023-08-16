Vivek Ramaswamy Sides With Trump Despite Being Pressured By Fox News Host to Say 45 Is Guilty

GOP presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy refused to take the bait when Fox News host Neil Cavuto tried to get him to admit former President Trump is guilty as he faces his fourth indictment this year.

Cavuto attempted to claim that the four indictments against Trump “can’t all be politicized,” Ramaswamy declined to agree, saying that the political persecutions are “wrong.”

“I will be unabashed about standing on the side of principle when I say, yes, these prosecutions are wrong,” Ramaswamy said as Cavuto argued that Trump must have done something illegal.

“Just because the government has brought a case, if we’re going to be a culture that now starts to say there must be something wrong if the government has charged 91 counts, I think that’s a people of sheep. And when the people behave like sheep, that breeds a government of wolves,” the GOP candidate continued.

Ramaswamy added that he is skeptical of the 91 charges being brought against Trump, standing his ground as the Fox News host continued to fish for him to admit the 45th president is guilty.

“You don’t think there’s anything in this case that shows or even strongly hints of the former president trying to reverse that Georgia, that Georgia contest?” Cavuto pressed again.

In response, Ramaswamy frustratingly said that he was done with the conversation.

“I’m running to be our next president. I ask, what is in the interest of this nation? Do I believe that these prosecutors, these elected officials, or these federal prosecutors are advancing the interests of this nation when they’re bringing this unprecedented indictment not once but now four times over? No, I think our country is worse off because of this politicization,” Ramaswamy concluded.

The GOP hopeful has gained speed in the presidential race, with Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-Fla) officially falling behind in the polls.

Cygnal found that Ramaswamy now sits at 11 percent support compared to 10 percent for DeSantis. However, Bbth is far behind Trump, who garners 53 percent support.