Trump Reveals His Stance On a Potential Plea Deal

Former President Trump made it very clear he has no intention of accepting a plea deal after being indicted three times this year by President Joe Biden’s corrupt Department of Justice.

“Is there any chance that you take a plea deal?” a reporter asked Trump at the Iowa State Fair.

I’m response, Trump remained innocent and said he did nothing wrong so that a plea deal would be out of the question.

“I don't take plea deals. We did nothing wrong. We don't ever take a plea deal. We don't take plea deals. It's a wise guy question. You're just a wise guy,” Trump said. “We don't take plea deals because I did nothing wrong. It's called election interference."

The former president is currently facing spending the rest of his life in prison while Biden and his shady son get to skip off into the sunset despite committing several crimes such as conducting illegal overseas business dealings, major tax fraud, and the president's stash of classified documents hiding in his garage.

Trump has pleaded not guilty to the more than 40 charges against him in the case of the document alone.

The 45th president has also pleaded not guilty to indictments, including his alleged involvement in the January 6 Capital Hill protests and his connection with his objections to the 2020 election.

Despite the significant legal battles Trump faces, he is still dominating the GOP playing field.

According to a Cygnal poll, Trump leads the Republican nomination 2024 race by nearly 53 percent.

His closest rival, Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-Fla), had only ten percent support.

Trending Politics pointed out similarities between Trump's case and the political systems in historically authoritarian countries.

“Russia recently jailed its main opposition leader for 19 years while the populist prime minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan, was sentenced to three years behind bars,” the outlet noted.