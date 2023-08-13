Trump Draws Massive Iowa Crowds While DeSantis Flipped Burgers Among the President’s Supporters

Former President Trump may be facing a multitude of political witch hunts against him, but his thousands of supporters have not abandoned ship on him yet.

Drawing a massive crowd at his Des Moines, Iowa rally, Trump proved his polling numbers in the state stand true.

After addressing a massive crowd of Trumpers, the former president headed over to the Iowa state fair, where he stopped at the Iowa Pork Producers tent, a baby farm animal exhibit, and a popular Grand Concourse pub where full-fledged supporters mobbed him.

Upon entering the fairgrounds, Trump was greeted with a swarm of pro-Trump banners that chanted, “We love Trump.”

He vowed to “Make farmers great again” as he went through the crowd before stopping at a pork vendor to hand out pork chops as fairgoers shouted, “U-S-A!”

Trump mingling with fair goers, passing out pork chops at Iowa State Fair. Everyone loves him! pic.twitter.com/cO98IOPFSM — Phenomenology (@BerryRazi) August 12, 2023





At the same time, Trump’s closest rival in the 2024 presidential race, Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-Fla), held his rally with Iowa Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds.

However, DeSantis was not greeted nearly as welcome as Trump was in the state.

As DeSantis flipped burgers for his supporters, Trump’s helicopter made waves while arriving in the state, causing onlookers to cheer “Trump, Trump, Trump.”

The 45th president took jabs at DeSantis, pointing out the governor’s “very small crowd,” highlighting the difference between his turnout and DeSantis’s.

Trump on DeSantis at the Iowa State Fair: “He had a very small crowd. He only had a few people show up. It’s a big difference.” pic.twitter.com/JDRcbI6l8a — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) August 12, 2023





On the contrary, the Florida governor attacked Trump for his criticism of Reynolds, saying, “That’s just how he operates, to attack one of the best governors in the country. I think as Republicans. We should be thankful and proud to see other Republicans doing well.”

In response, during his campaign speech, Trump reiterated that he has a good relationship with Reynolds, adding that he is the reason she got elected.