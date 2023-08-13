The List of Topics We’re Not Supposed to Write About
Law Professor Highlights How Merrick Garland Is a Total Failure
The Garbage Women's Soccer Team That Hates America
Why Is GOP Leadership So Stupid?
Why Trump Shouldn’t Play By ‘The Rules’
A Quick Bible Study Vol. 178: What Jesus Says About Worrying
Trump Draws Massive Iowa Crowds While DeSantis Flipped Burgers Among the President’s Suppo...
Florida Republican Brings Articles of Impeachment Against Joe Biden
Records Reveal Fauci Made Over $300 Million From the Covid Pandemic While Americans...
Trump Reveals His Stance On a Potential Plea Deal
Chairmen Investigating Hunter Biden Share Their Thoughts on the Special Counsel
Guarding Exiles from Iranian Menace: A Test for Western Democracies
Stay Generous During Inflation: Why Americans Should Keep Giving
GOP Sen. Recalls Moment Joe Biden Got Handsy With His Wife
Tipsheet

Biden and Harris Refuse to Visit Maui Because They Feel Their Presence Would ‘Distract’ Relief Efforts

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  August 13, 2023 5:00 PM
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

As Hawaiians fight for their lives to escape the deadly fires enraging Maui, President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris have decided not to visit the island because they don't “want to distract” from relief efforts. 

Despite at least 1,000 people remaining unaccounted for and over 2,000 acres of land, including 80 percent of the Maui town Lahaina, destroyed, neither Biden nor Harris will visit the devastated Hawaiian island. 

“We don’t want to distract from the resources that need to go into the victims of this tragedy, and of course, the needs of the first responders have to be able to focus on that issue and not worry about focusing on us [because] we’re there,” Harris told reporters. 

Harris says this as if Americans want the corrupt, put-America-last Biden Administration to show up and pretend they care. 

“We are coordinating federal resources to swiftly get there to support the work in terms of recovery but to just support the folks on the ground. It is tragic,” Harris continued, adding that she and Biden are “deeply concerned” about the fires that have left at least 55 people dead. 

The situation is similar to when Biden refused to visit the site of the deadly East Palestine, Ohio train derailment in February. 

At the time, the president faced criticism from Republicans over his decision to visit Ukraine before East Palestine, where residents met possible long-term dangerous health effects from the incident. 

Recommended

Records Reveal Fauci Made Over $300 Million From the Covid Pandemic While Americans Suffered Sarah Arnold

However, now it makes sense. If you were a Democrat illegally pocketing millions of dollars from a corrupt country, you too would prioritize them over hard-working Americans whose lives are at risk. 

Biden has been accused of abandoning his domestic responsibilities several times as leader of the U.S., continuing to funnel tax-paying dollars to Ukraine in “aid.” 

Earlier this week, Biden issued a federal disaster declaration for the Hawaiian island, opening up federal aid for the impacted areas by releasing food and water to support 5,000 people for five days.

Democratic Gov. Josh Green warned that the death toll would rise significantly in the coming days as power, internet, and communication outages caused by the wildfires impact rescue and relief efforts.

Tags: JOE BIDEN KAMALA HARRIS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Records Reveal Fauci Made Over $300 Million From the Covid Pandemic While Americans Suffered Sarah Arnold
Tucker Carlson's Newest Episode Is Causing Quite a Stir Leah Barkoukis
What the January 6 Committee Did With the Evidence Undercuts a Huge Dem Narrative Matt Vespa
Law Professor Highlights How Merrick Garland Is a Total Failure Matt Vespa
Why Is GOP Leadership So Stupid? Derek Hunter
Trump Draws Massive Iowa Crowds While DeSantis Flipped Burgers Among the President’s Supporters Sarah Arnold

Trending on Townhall Videos

Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
Records Reveal Fauci Made Over $300 Million From the Covid Pandemic While Americans Suffered Sarah Arnold