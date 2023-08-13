Biden and Harris Refuse to Visit Maui Because They Feel Their Presence Would ‘Distract’ Relief Efforts

As Hawaiians fight for their lives to escape the deadly fires enraging Maui, President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris have decided not to visit the island because they don't “want to distract” from relief efforts.

Despite at least 1,000 people remaining unaccounted for and over 2,000 acres of land, including 80 percent of the Maui town Lahaina, destroyed, neither Biden nor Harris will visit the devastated Hawaiian island.

“We don’t want to distract from the resources that need to go into the victims of this tragedy, and of course, the needs of the first responders have to be able to focus on that issue and not worry about focusing on us [because] we’re there,” Harris told reporters.

Harris says this as if Americans want the corrupt, put-America-last Biden Administration to show up and pretend they care.

“We are coordinating federal resources to swiftly get there to support the work in terms of recovery but to just support the folks on the ground. It is tragic,” Harris continued, adding that she and Biden are “deeply concerned” about the fires that have left at least 55 people dead.

The situation is similar to when Biden refused to visit the site of the deadly East Palestine, Ohio train derailment in February.

At the time, the president faced criticism from Republicans over his decision to visit Ukraine before East Palestine, where residents met possible long-term dangerous health effects from the incident.

However, now it makes sense. If you were a Democrat illegally pocketing millions of dollars from a corrupt country, you too would prioritize them over hard-working Americans whose lives are at risk.

Biden has been accused of abandoning his domestic responsibilities several times as leader of the U.S., continuing to funnel tax-paying dollars to Ukraine in “aid.”

Earlier this week, Biden issued a federal disaster declaration for the Hawaiian island, opening up federal aid for the impacted areas by releasing food and water to support 5,000 people for five days.

Democratic Gov. Josh Green warned that the death toll would rise significantly in the coming days as power, internet, and communication outages caused by the wildfires impact rescue and relief efforts.