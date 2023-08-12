I Guess We Can Thank This Democrat for the Hunter Biden Special Counsel...
Josh Shapiro: Bridge Builder or Bridge Burner?
Let Your Movie Shine in the Darkness
After Ohio, Pro-Abortion Activists Set Their Sights on Arizona
Deadly Mexican Cartel Weapons Found Near Texas Border
Iran's Presidential Meltdown
New Jersey Counties Likely to Use Taxpayer Money to Build Middle-Mile Broadband Infrastruc...
Popular Reporter Sues KJP After His Press Pass Was 'Unconstitutionally' Revoked
Sen. Cotton Reveals What He Thinks Is the Real Motive Behind the DOJ...
Wanted: An American Solomon
Romney Has Been Wrong on Judges – We Need to Replace Him
Left-Wing Chuck Todd Admits Republican-Led States Were Right About Bussing Migrants to Lib...
Political Analyst Reveals How Trump Will Win the GOP Nominee
Federal Judge Issues New Rules for Trump Ahead of His Trial
Tipsheet

Biden DOJ's Threats to Pro-Lifers and Catholics Are Unhinged

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  August 12, 2023 1:00 PM
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

President Joe Biden’s Department of Justice is corrupt on so many levels. Not only are they co-conspiring with the president to keep him and his equally evil son out of trouble, but they are also looking to lock up peaceful pro-life protestors. 

This week, a case against five anti-abortion activists that the DOJ indicted went to trial, claiming the protestors violated a federal law that makes it illegal to block access to an abortion provider. 

The woke Biden DOJ is accusing the pro-life activists of using ropes and chains to blockade the entrance of a D.C. abortion clinic in 2020.

In another case, the DOJ indicted 11 other pro-life activists for protesting an abortion clinic in Mount Juliet, Tennessee, in 2021. The FBI was reportedly sent to storm the protestors and arrest them as if they were terrorists.

The indictment claimed the anti-abortionists “engaged in a conspiracy to prevent the clinic from providing” and patients from receiving abortion services and violated the FACE Act by “using physical obstruction to intimidate and interfere with the clinic’s employees and a patient.”

The DOJ cited the Freedom to Access Clinic Entrances Act (FACE), which had rarely been used to charge pro-lifers until President Joe Biden came into office. 

In 2022, Biden’s DOJ used the FACE Act to indict 22 pro-lifers. 

The defendants said they were protesting outside of the clinic because, according to an undercover video, the abortion provider was performing procedures that violated the Born Alive Infant Protection Act and the Partial-Birth Abortion Ban Act.

Recommended

Tucker Carlson's Newest Episode Is Causing Quite a Stir Leah Barkoukis

“[T]he event was mostly pro-life people staging a peaceful sit-in along with singing and praying,” Life News reported. “[I]t was so lawful and peaceful that local police let them go after minor misdemeanor charges.” 

This proves the allegations that the Biden Administration and the woke Left are out to war with pro-lifers and Christians because, on the contrary, pro-abortion activists have caused severe damage to pro-life centers without seeing any consequences of their actions. 

As I’ve mentioned here, multiple reports have shown that the FBI unfairly targets pro-life advocates while treating pro-abortion activists with the utmost respect. 

Republican Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX) has called for repealing the FACE Act, citing the DOJ’s complete refusal to follow the law and instead aims to persecute peaceful, non-violent pro-life activists.

Tags: PRO LIFE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Tucker Carlson's Newest Episode Is Causing Quite a Stir Leah Barkoukis
Popular Reporter Sues KJP After His Press Pass Was 'Unconstitutionally' Revoked Sarah Arnold
Sen. Cotton Reveals What He Thinks Is the Real Motive Behind the DOJ Refiling Hunter Biden’s Case Sarah Arnold
I Guess We Can Thank This Democrat for the Hunter Biden Special Counsel Investigation Matt Vespa
Who Will Say No More to the Current Madness? Victor Davis Hanson
CBS News Reporter Might Have Exposed the Reason Behind AG Garland’s Pick for Hunter Biden Special Counsel Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
Tucker Carlson's Newest Episode Is Causing Quite a Stir Leah Barkoukis