Biden DOJ's Threats to Pro-Lifers and Catholics Are Unhinged

President Joe Biden’s Department of Justice is corrupt on so many levels. Not only are they co-conspiring with the president to keep him and his equally evil son out of trouble, but they are also looking to lock up peaceful pro-life protestors.

This week, a case against five anti-abortion activists that the DOJ indicted went to trial, claiming the protestors violated a federal law that makes it illegal to block access to an abortion provider.

The woke Biden DOJ is accusing the pro-life activists of using ropes and chains to blockade the entrance of a D.C. abortion clinic in 2020.

In another case, the DOJ indicted 11 other pro-life activists for protesting an abortion clinic in Mount Juliet, Tennessee, in 2021. The FBI was reportedly sent to storm the protestors and arrest them as if they were terrorists.

The indictment claimed the anti-abortionists “engaged in a conspiracy to prevent the clinic from providing” and patients from receiving abortion services and violated the FACE Act by “using physical obstruction to intimidate and interfere with the clinic’s employees and a patient.”

The DOJ cited the Freedom to Access Clinic Entrances Act (FACE), which had rarely been used to charge pro-lifers until President Joe Biden came into office.

In 2022, Biden’s DOJ used the FACE Act to indict 22 pro-lifers.

The defendants said they were protesting outside of the clinic because, according to an undercover video, the abortion provider was performing procedures that violated the Born Alive Infant Protection Act and the Partial-Birth Abortion Ban Act.

“[T]he event was mostly pro-life people staging a peaceful sit-in along with singing and praying,” Life News reported. “[I]t was so lawful and peaceful that local police let them go after minor misdemeanor charges.”

This proves the allegations that the Biden Administration and the woke Left are out to war with pro-lifers and Christians because, on the contrary, pro-abortion activists have caused severe damage to pro-life centers without seeing any consequences of their actions.

As I’ve mentioned here, multiple reports have shown that the FBI unfairly targets pro-life advocates while treating pro-abortion activists with the utmost respect.

Republican Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX) has called for repealing the FACE Act, citing the DOJ’s complete refusal to follow the law and instead aims to persecute peaceful, non-violent pro-life activists.