Photo of Joe Biden On Air Force Two Proves He Knew About Hunter’s Shady Business Dealings

Concerns grow after a damning photo of President Joe Biden on Air Force Two in 2015 resurfaced as his family's legal battles spell more bad news.

House GOP Conference Chairwoman Elise Stefanik (R-NY) criticized a picture of then-Vice President Biden abroad at Air Force Two with his Hunter Biden-linked current adviser during a 2015 trip to Ukraine.

SHOCKING: Here we have then Vice President Joe Biden being briefed by Amos Hochstein before his trip to Ukraine where he threatened to withhold aid. At the time, Hochstein was in coordinating talks between Hunter Biden and Burisma.



This photo shows just how deep the… pic.twitter.com/qR8IT5fPMx — 🇺🇸Travis🇺🇸 (@Travis_in_Flint) August 10, 2023

Amos Hochstein is the Biden family's adviser who is also closely connected to the president's shady son and Ukrainian gas company Burisma. He was reportedly in communication with Hunter Biden at the time, and according to Stefanik, is "further evidence" that Biden Administration officials knew the president was previously involved with his son's corrupt business dealings.

"This damning picture of then Vice President Joe Biden on Air Force Two en route to Ukraine talking with Amos Hochstein is just further evidence that Biden and senior officials in the Biden Administration not only knew of Hunter Biden's corrupt foreign business dealings but also that Joe Biden was intimately involved while Vice President," Stefanik told Fox News.

According to Stefanik, the photo, taken by White House photographer David Lienemann, shows Biden being briefed by Hochstein on the plane while meeting Ukrainian leaders in Kyiv. This was at the same time when he threatened to withhold $1 billion in U.S. aid if they did not terminate their top prosecutor, Viktor Sho.

"All evidence points directly to Joe Biden being deeply compromised. House Republicans will leave no stone unturned in our investigations into Biden's involvement in his family's influence-peddling scheme," the Republican continued.

A December 2020 Senate Republican report suggests Hunter's shady business activities indicate that in October 2015, Hochstein was concerned that the first son's position on the Burisma board might risk U.S. policy in Ukraine.

The report also revealed that in 2015 Hochstein testified that he discussed Burisma with Biden in the White House. Visitor records show he made three visits to the White House that month alone.