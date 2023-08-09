WH Forced to Do Damage Control Over Biden's Climate Emergency Gaffe

The Biden White House was forced to save face after the president falsely claimed he had declared a national emergency on the climate during an interview with the Weather Channel.

This week, while President Joe Biden touted his administration's conservation and clean energy efforts, he told meteorologist Stephanie Abrams that he has "already done that" when asked if he was prepared to declare a national climate emergency.

However, he backtracked his comments when asked again on the matter.

"Practically speaking, yes," Biden told Abrams once he realized he was caught in another lie.

While speaking to "CNN This Morning's" co-host Victor Blackwell, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre was pressed on Biden's gaffe.

"But he hasn't done it. He corrected it, saying, 'practically speaking.' If the climate crisis is as important as this White House says, why hasn't the president declared a national emergency? And if so, when will that happen?" Blackwell asked.

In response, Jean-Pierre dodged the question and deflected by saying the Biden Administration is "really ambitious" in its approach to so-called "climate change."

She then praised Biden for "creating clean energy jobs" and signing the nearly $740 billion Inflation Reduction Act, which supposedly acts as "an investment in dealing with climate change that we have never seen [before]."

A national emergency declaration on climate change is a specific tool the president can use to unlock other powers related to climate change.

According to experts, these powers could range from using the Defense Production Act to providing loans to boost climate-friendly energy sources and prevent oil exports.

In truth, the Biden Administration has not declared such a national emergency declaration. The president came close to it last year when his massive climate/health care bill had stalled.

Biden made another gaffe on Tuesday because one blunder a week is insufficient.

During his speech at the Grand Canyon, the 80-year-old president declared the Grand Canyon one of the "nine" wonders of the world.

"Folks, it's not hyperbole to suggest that there is no national treasure — none grander than the Grand Canyon. The Grand Canyon — one of the Earth's nine wonders, wonders of the world, literally. Think of that. You know, it's amazing. An enduring symbol of America to the entire world," Biden said.

However, he later corrected himself, saying, "As a matter of fact — I said nine. It's one of the seven wonders of the world."