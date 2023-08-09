Bombshell Docs Refute Biden's Claims He Has Received 'No Money' From China

Bombshell documents released by House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer reveal new information regarding the Biden Family’s corrupt Business Deals.

According to the memo released on Wednesday, the White House refuses to admit that the Biden family reaped millions of dollars from China, contradicting thousands of bank statements the Committee has reviewed.

While running as a presidential candidate, Biden assured Americans that his family received no money from China, claiming the Committee’s bank records regarding his family’s receipt of funds from China are “not true.”

However, the documents reveal that the Biden family, their business associates, and their companies received over $10 million from foreign nationals’ companies.

“The Committee has identified payments to Biden family members from foreign companies while Joe Biden served as Vice President and after he left public office,” the memo reads.

It explains how the Biden family used business associates’ companies to receive foreign funds to receive millions of dollars from foreign companies while trying to conceal large financial transactions.

The Biden family received incremental payments over time to different bank accounts, which according to the documents, conceal where the money initially came from and “reduce the conspicuousness of the total amounts made into the Biden bank accounts.”

Biden’s corrupt overseas business dealings only get worse.

The Biden’s have significant ties to the Chinese Communist Party, which hid the source of the funds by layering domestic limited liability companies.

The Committee aims to “strengthen the Bank Secrecy Act by analyzing whether financial institutions have the available tools and support from federal agencies to thwart illegal money laundering and foreign corruption activity.”

The documents also say they have enough evidence to prove suspicious activity made by the Biden family that the government refuses to be transparent about.

“The Committee aims to draft legislation that delivers more transparency to the American people, deters foreign interests from attempting to obtain influence over and access to the highest levels of the federal government by entering into business deals with presidential and vice-presidential family members, discourage such family members from capitalizing on their relatives’ public service, and ensure the nation is safe from foreign adversaries,” the memo continues.

On October 22, 2020, then-Democrat presidential nominee Biden lied to Americans during a presidential debate, denying that his son or anybody from his family received money from China.

“My son has not made money regarding this thing about, what are you talking about, China? I have not had—The only guy who made money from China is this guy [Donald Trump]. He’s the only one. Nobody else has made money from China,” Biden claimed.

However, documents refute the president’s statement.

According to bank statements, in 2017 alone, “bank records show President Biden’s family and their related companies received millions of dollars from Chinese foreign nationals’ companies. This amount does not include payments from Ukraine, Kazakhstan, Mexico, Romania, Oman, or other foreign business deals the Committee is investigating; it also does not include any payments related to Hunter Biden’s interest in BHR Partners or Jonathan Li.”