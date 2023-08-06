Mike Pence Heckled By GOP Voters for Stabbing Trump In the Back

Former Vice President Mike Pence was mocked by rally-goers following a campaign event in New Hampshire this weekend, calling him out for stabbing former President Trump in the back.

“That’s a traitor… you’re a sell-out,” one heckler shouted.

The presumed GOP voters attacked Pence because he chose not to support Trump’s constitutionally based electoral challenge of the 2020 election— which the former president claims was stolen from him.

“Why didn’t you uphold the constitution, sir?” Another could be heard saying. “You sold us out!”

In response, Pence yelled back: “I upheld the constitution, read it.”

LOVE TO SEE IT!!! pic.twitter.com/ERWqSnvHrJ — Swig 🇺🇸 (@OldRowSwig) August 5, 2023

In the days following the latest indictment charges against Trump provoked by woke Special Counsel Jack Smith, Pence held nothing back in attacks toward his former boss.

“Today’s indictment serves as an important reminder: anyone who puts himself over the Constitution should never be President of the United States,” Pence tweeted. “Our country is more important than one man. Our Constitution is more important than any one man’s career. On January 6, Former President Trump demanded that I choose between him and the Constitution. I chose the Constitution, and I always will.”

Pence has even tried to profit off Trump’s recent politically motivated legal battles, selling merchandise like hats and T-shirts that read: “I’m too honest.”

According to the January 6 indictment, Trump reportedly told Pence he was “too honest” after learning that he had opposed the lawsuit seeking a ruling on the vice president’s authority to reject electoral votes.

Pence, however, is trailing far behind Trump in the polls. According to a FiveThirtyEight poll, the GOP hopeful has a 54.5 percent unfavorable rating, with only 30 percent favoring the former vice president.

Conversely, Trump is sitting at 53.3 percent in the polls, while Pence only has 4.9 percent.