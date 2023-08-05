Biden DOJ Attempts to Muzzle Trump Over His 'Threatening' Social Media Posts

The woke Biden Justice Department is attempting to silence former President Trump, arguing his Truth Social posts are threatening.

On Friday night, Prosecutors asked U.S. District Court Judge Tanya Chutkan to issue a protective order after Trump warned on his social media account, "If you go after me, I'm coming after you!"

The protective order would limit the information Trump and his legal team would be allowed to share publicly about the case. According to prosecutors, such an order is "particularly important" in this case because the former president has posted on social media about "witnesses, judges, attorneys, and others associated with legal matters pending against him."

In response, Trump criticized the efforts to put a muzzle on him, arguing his social media did not violate his First Amendment rights to share an opinion online.

"The Truth post cited is the definition of political speech, and was in response to the RINO, China-loving, dishonest special interest groups and Super PACs, like the ones funded by the Koch brothers and the Club for No Growth," a Trump spokesperson said in a statement.

The order would also place stricter limits on "sensitive materials," including grand jury witness testimony and materials obtained through sealed search warrants.

Prosecutors have said they are ready to hand over a "substantial" amount of evidence to Trump's legal team, with much of it including "sensitive and confidential information." They reportedly told the judge there could be a "harmful chilling effect on witnesses or adversely affect the fair administration of justice in this case" if Trump began posting grand jury transcripts or evidence provided by the DOJ, which they are trying to keep out of public view.

The request comes days after Trump was arraigned in a Washington, D.C. court where he pleaded not guilty to four federal charges, including one count of conspiracy to defraud the United States, one count of conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, one count of obstruction of an attempt to obstruct an official proceeding and one count of conspiracy against rights.

Following his court appearance, Trump called the political witch hunt by Special Counsel Jack Smith an interference in his chances to win the 2024 presidential election.

The 45th president is scheduled to appear in court again on August 28th for his hearing.