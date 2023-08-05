Shocking Development in Dianne Feinstein's Personal Life Emphasizes Major Health Issues
Read the Replies: NBC News Reporter Gets Roasted Over Trump Tweet
Of Course, That's How the Chicago Mayor Reacted to a Mob of Hooligans
Hey, Al, That’s Exactly What They Did!
The Great Home-Schooling Revolution
DeSantis Takes Multiple Swings At Trump During Town Hall
Nancy Pelosi Snaps At MSNBC Reporter After Being Asked About Biden Impeachment
Here's the 'Democrat Dream Scenario' for the Trump Trial Ted Cruz Warns to...
Biden’s NLRB Wants to Roast Starbucks Over Labor Allegations — But It’s Workers...
Parents Beware! SEL and Whole Child Manipulate Your Kids
Will Some Republicans Help Jack Smith Put President Trump in Prison?
DCA Expansion Is Not the Solution
Heat-Waves: Past, Present and Prospective
The Perils of Western Appeasement in Iran
Tipsheet

Biden DOJ Attempts to Muzzle Trump Over His 'Threatening' Social Media Posts

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  August 05, 2023 12:00 PM
AP Photo/Gerald Herbert

The woke Biden Justice Department is attempting to silence former President Trump, arguing his Truth Social posts are threatening. 

On Friday night, Prosecutors asked U.S. District Court Judge Tanya Chutkan to issue a protective order after Trump warned on his social media account, "If you go after me, I'm coming after you!" 

The protective order would limit the information Trump and his legal team would be allowed to share publicly about the case. According to prosecutors, such an order is "particularly important" in this case because the former president has posted on social media about "witnesses, judges, attorneys, and others associated with legal matters pending against him."

In response, Trump criticized the efforts to put a muzzle on him, arguing his social media did not violate his First Amendment rights to share an opinion online.

"The Truth post cited is the definition of political speech, and was in response to the RINO, China-loving, dishonest special interest groups and Super PACs, like the ones funded by the Koch brothers and the Club for No Growth," a Trump spokesperson said in a statement.

The order would also place stricter limits on "sensitive materials," including grand jury witness testimony and materials obtained through sealed search warrants.

Prosecutors have said they are ready to hand over a "substantial" amount of evidence to Trump's legal team, with much of it including "sensitive and confidential information." They reportedly told the judge there could be a "harmful chilling effect on witnesses or adversely affect the fair administration of justice in this case" if Trump began posting grand jury transcripts or evidence provided by the DOJ, which they are trying to keep out of public view.

Recommended

Here's the 'Democrat Dream Scenario' for the Trump Trial Ted Cruz Warns to Be Mindful Of Rebecca Downs

The request comes days after Trump was arraigned in a Washington, D.C. court where he pleaded not guilty to four federal charges, including one count of conspiracy to defraud the United States, one count of conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, one count of obstruction of an attempt to obstruct an official proceeding and one count of conspiracy against rights.

Following his court appearance, Trump called the political witch hunt by Special Counsel Jack Smith an interference in his chances to win the 2024 presidential election. 

The 45th president is scheduled to appear in court again on August 28th for his hearing. 

Tags: TRUMP

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Here's the 'Democrat Dream Scenario' for the Trump Trial Ted Cruz Warns to Be Mindful Of Rebecca Downs
The Ukrainian Prosecutor Joe Biden Had Fired Is Speaking Out Katie Pavlich
Read the Replies: NBC News Reporter Gets Roasted Over Trump Tweet Matt Vespa
WSJ Columnist Points Out the Obvious Flaw in Jack Smith's J6 Indictment Against Trump Matt Vespa
Nancy Pelosi Snaps At MSNBC Reporter After Being Asked About Biden Impeachment Sarah Arnold
NYT Columnist Has Epiphany: What If the [Left] Are the Bad Guys? Sarah Arnold

Trending on Townhall Videos

Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
Here's the 'Democrat Dream Scenario' for the Trump Trial Ted Cruz Warns to Be Mindful Of Rebecca Downs