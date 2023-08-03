Trump’s Attorney Blasts Indictment As 'Election Interference'

Former President Trump's attorney, Alina Habba, slammed the three politically motivated indictments against the 45th president as "election interference."

Speaking to reporters as she awaited Trump to enter his not-guilty plea deal, the attorney questioned the timing of his indictments, suggesting they were used to distract the public from damning information being released on the Biden family.

"On March 17, Hunter accidentally admits that it was his laptop from hell. The next day, [Manhattan] DA Alvin Bragg indicts President Trump," Habba said. "June 8, an FBI document is released showing that the Ukrainians paid the Biden crime family millions and millions of dollars. The next day, the Mar-A-Lago indictment."

Habba continued criticizing the woke Justice Department, pointing out that when Hunter Biden's sweetheart deal fell through last week, Trump faced a superseding indictment.

"July 31, Devon Archer goes to testify in front of the House. That was only after they failed to put him in jail before the fact. What happens the next day? The January 6 indictment that we're here for today," she added.

The Trump attorney insisted the timeline of events is not a coincidence but rather a way for the Left to interfere with the upcoming presidential election— a way for the Democratic Party to keep its power.

"It's not about the January 6 case. It's about the fact that in the matter of a couple of months, we have seen them try and tie up – and me as an attorney, I've never seen this – tie up one individual… who's running a campaign in a campaign, running for office for president, so that he is in court in depositions and distract him so that he won't properly run for 2024. And frankly, it's not going to work," Habba said.

On Thursday, Trump pleaded not guilty to four federal charges stemming from Special Counsel Jack Smith's investigation into 2020 election interference and the Capitol riot on January 6, 2021.

This is Tump's second federal indictment he faces out of Smith's political persecution. U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan has been assigned to preside over the proceedings. The Obama-appointment judge is known for handling several cases involving individuals who entered the Capitol on January 6.

On Thursday morning, Trump took to his Truth Social account to condemn the political witch hunts against him by the Biden Administration, accusing Democrats of trying to drain funds from Trump's 2024 campaign.

"Look, it’s not my fault that my political opponent in the Democrat Party, Crooked Joe Biden, has told his Attorney General to charge the leading (by far!) Republican Nominee & former President of the United States, me, with as many crimes as can be concocted so that he is forced to spend large amounts of time & money to defend himself," Trump wrote. "The Dems don’t want to run against me or they would not be doing this unprecedented weaponization of Justice. BUT SOON, IN 2024, IT WILL BE OUR TURN. MAGA!"

According to reports, Trump has already spent at least $42.8 million this year, to cover legal costs related to his multiple indictments. The former president reportedly has $31.8 million cash on hand.