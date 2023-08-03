MTG Explains How Additional Indictment Charges Against Trump Compares to Communism

Following additional indictment charges against former President Trump, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) refuses to turn her back on the 45th president and the U.S.

While condemning Special Counsel Jack Smith's most recent political persecution of Trump, Greene expressed her belief that America is now "post-Constitution," arguing that the former president will have no chance of receiving a fair trial in a Washington, D.C. court.

In a video posted to Twitter, the Georgia firebrand compared Trump's indictment— in which he insisted the 2020 election was stolen from him— to statements made by outspoken liberals such as Hillary Clinton and Stacey Abrams, who also claimed that their respective elections had been stolen.

"Hillary Clinton didn't get indicted for saying her election was stolen. As a matter of fact, no one gets indicted on the Left. Nothing ever happens," she said, pointing out evidence the country is heading toward "real communism."

Greene cited the 2020 Black Lives Matter summer protests, which destroyed innocent business owners' livelihoods, yet was applauded by the far-Left, including President Joe Biden. She also mentioned how Vice President Kamala Harris shared the Minnesota Freedom Fund bail bond link to bail out criminal rioters and the controversial issue of biological men participating in women's sports.

"I'm sorry, it feels pretty much like we're post-constitution because it feels like communism in America today when President Trump is being indicted and having to show up and be arraigned and arrested and processed in a court where he has no chance of having a fair trial," Greene said.

It feels like we are post constitution, here’s why. pic.twitter.com/YlKPRv8rwd — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) August 3, 2023

The Republican promised to still vote for Trump "even if he's in jail," adding that the extreme Left has attacked America's First Amendment right to vote for Trump by attempting to take him off the 2024 ballot through a "politically weaponized DOJ."

2024 GOP presidential hopeful Vivek Ramaswamy also defended Trump, comparing the people behind the Trump indictments to "an immune system [chasing] after a virus."

"It reeks of politicization," Ramaswamy said. "One of the most dangerous parts of this is the implication not just for Trump, but for the future of the legal system."