MSNBC Host Gets Fact Checked On the Spot After Claiming Hillary Clinton Didn't Have Classified Docs

MSNBC Host Jonathan Capehart was fact-checked on air after claiming failed Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton didn’t have classified documents on her server.

During an interview on PBS NewsHour, Capehart was corrected after making an outlandish claim in which he tried to defend Clinton’s private server scandal.

He said former President Trump’s situation is far worse because he kept classified documents while Clinton “did not.” The Left-wing host claimed the emails on Clinton’s server mainly included cooking recipes and appointment reminders.

“Donald Trump is being treated differently because he had classified documents about nuclear secrets, preparedness of America’s allies,” Capehart said. “And what we’re discovering now is that he has done all of the things he has accused Hillary Clinton of doing, actually done.”

Capehart argued there is no similarity at all between Clinton’s matter and Trump’s.

“[Clinton’s case had] nothing to do with nuclear secrets and secrets about our allies. And you just can’t — there’s no parallel. There is no symmetry. There is no similarity at all,” his rant continued.

However, the liberal host was immediately corrected by Gary Abernathy, a panelist on the show and a Washington Post contributing columnist.

“Actually, Director Comey pointed out that a lot of her things that they found on her server were classified and probably were accessed by foreign agents. I mean, this is something they said probably happened. So, we don’t know if they were nuclear secrets. Of course, we don’t know about all of the ones that were deleted before anyone ever got to see them,” Abernathy pointed out.

Former FBI Director James Comey revealed that Clinton made several false statements and that “[m]ore than 2,000 of the 30,490 emails” she had were classified. However, charges against Clinton were not pursued.



