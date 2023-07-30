Wait...That's What Eric Swalwell Said to Speaker McCarthy?
Joe Biden’s Defense ‘I’m Not Corrupt, I’m Just A Horrible Father!’
Finally Admissions! Now What?
The Will to Power
A Quick Bible Study Vol. 176 - Jesus: ‘My Yoke Is Easy, and...
Medically Enhanced Competitors: Where Do You Draw the Line?
USA Today Slammed for Casually Referring to Hunter Biden's Crimes as 'Foibles'
Parents Sue PA School Districts Over New Woke, 'Anti-Racist' Guidelines
Abandon Fossil Fuels, Empower China
Why Do Fewer People Believe In God?
The Big Problem with the Any-Minute Rapture
A Back-to-School Warning
Lab-Grown Meat’s Promises Don’t Match Reality
Joe Biden Campaigns on the Economy—at His Own Peril
Tipsheet

GOP Warns New Hate Crime Law Will 'Police' Speech and Prosecute 'Misgendering'

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  July 30, 2023 6:40 AM
AP Photo/Rick Bowmer

Republicans are warning against Michigan's new hate crime law that aims to imprison people for "misgendering." 

Republican Rep. Brad Paquette (Mich.) said the bill intends to bring a prosecution for hurt feelings, condemning the woke state's radical LGBTQ propaganda. 

"The bill is founded in pure narcissism and victim mentality that's built upon gender theory. It's one that seeks to force others who adamantly disagree with gender theory to live in another's delusion," Paquette told the Washington Examiner. 

Under the proposed bill, the concept of hate can be binding "regardless of the existence of any other motivating factors."

"I think gender theory is one of the biggest threats to our nation," Paquette continued. 

According to bill HB 4474, offenders are "guilty of a felony punishable by imprisonment for not more than five years, or by a fine of not more than $10,000." 

The bill states, "gender identity or expression" means having or being perceived as having a gender-related self-identity or expression whether or not associated with an individual's assigned sex at birth.

Republican Reps. Matt Maddock and Angela Rigas (Mich.) criticized Democratic Mayor Gretchen Whitmer for "controlling how we talk."

"I think she'll find Americans don't take kindly when you try and police our speech," Rigas said. 

Recommended

Red States Accelerate Push for No Income Tax Grover Norquist

"The Left has become experts at using the law to prosecute and ultimately persecute their political opposition," Maddock told the Washington Examiner. "Their goal is to silence their opponents, criminalize our thoughts as thoughtcrimes, and put every Christian in prison."

He called for Christians to fight against the woke Left's anti-First Amendment agenda. 

The Democrat-controlled state House passed the bill in a 59-50 vote. It now moves to the Michigan State Senate for consideration. 

If approved by the state senate, it will head to Whitmer's desk, where she is expected to sign it. 

Tags: WOKE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Red States Accelerate Push for No Income Tax Grover Norquist
Wait...That's What Eric Swalwell Said to Speaker McCarthy? Matt Vespa
It Looks Like Hunter Biden's Laptop Could Indeed Implicate His Father Rebecca Downs
Joe Biden’s Defense ‘I’m Not Corrupt, I’m Just A Horrible Father!’ Derek Hunter
USA Today Slammed for Casually Referring to Hunter Biden's Crimes as 'Foibles' Rebecca Downs
Fetterman Makes Surprising Remarks About Trump Sarah Arnold

Trending on Townhall Videos

Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
Red States Accelerate Push for No Income Tax Grover Norquist