Fetterman's Odd Interview With the NYT Will Make You Wonder If He Should Be In Office

Sen. John Fetterman (D-Penn.) almost has President Joe Biden beat (almost) in making themselves sound coherent when they don't even know what day of the week it is.

In a new interview with the New York Times, the piece had to be "lightly edited and condensed for clarity." However, it is still hard to determine what Fetterman is trying to say throughout the interview.

When asked if "all of that political posturing" made Fetterman "cynical about Washington," the Democrat strangely pivoted his answer to hunger.

"Everyone here is cynical, of course," Fetterman said. "But we can fight for things that are meaningful that we should have no hungry. Hanger. Hangry. Hanger. Hangry."

Fetterman acknowledged his cognitive issues saying, "Fox News will go crazy if that makes your story."

He then switched from hunger to abortion at the drop of a hat.

"We're fighting for women's reproductive freedom, making sure we have resources and support our unions. I'm going to fight for what's really important," Fetterman continued.

"It's going to be very hard [to drum up Republican support for contraception access]," the article read. "Somebody needs to tell Republicans like, in a memo, You won on abortion. You won. Why not have a serious conversation about birth control? That's less abortions and unwanted children."

Fetterman then gave a grim response when asked why the media has so much interest in him, to which he replied, saying he doesn't even know why his wife married him.

"I don't know; it doesn't make any sense to me at all. I don't get it," Fetterman said. "I'll never understand it. I don't know why my wife married me. In the movie 'Groundhog Day,' Bill Murray's character says something like, 'You think I'm arrogant? No, I don't even like me.' That's me. I don't even like me. That's the truth."

The Democrat then compared his job to a divorce, referencing a quote by Hollywood actor Kevin Costner.

"He said it hits you that you're going to be spending 50 percent less time with the people you love the most," the article read. "You realize when you become a senator, you're going to be spending 50 percent less time with the people that you love."

Since suffering a stroke while on the campaign trail, Fetterman has made bizarre comments while in front of reporters.

Last month, he struggled to gather his thoughts during a hearing about a collapsed highway in Philadelphia.

“Uh no, I – uh, would just, um, really like to, you know — the 95, 95, 95. You know?” Fetterman said.