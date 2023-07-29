Biden Just Escalated His 'Reckless and Out-of-Touch' War on Gasoline-Powered Vehicles
Tipsheet

GOP Ignite Their Calls to Impeach Biden

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  July 29, 2023 2:00 PM
AP Photo/Susan Walsh

Calls to impeach President Joe Biden are intensifying after it was revealed that Hunter Biden frequently put his father on the phone with foreign business associates, despite claiming the president was not in the room during the business meetings. 

Amid Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s (R-Calif.) support for impeaching Biden, other GOP members have come out against the president, hoping to see his political career vanish. 

McCarthy said an impeachment inquiry would help Republicans better access documents detailing alleged misconduct from law enforcement officials benefiting Hunter Biden, referring to the testimony of two Internal Revenue Service (IRS) whistleblowers. 

However, a source close to the speaker said that McCarthy would never go all in on a “Pelosi-style sham impeachment” but noted that the more evidence is piling up, the better a Biden impeachment sounds to him. 

“As soon as there’s clear and convincing evidence directly tying Biden to Hunter’s shenanigans, the moderates will jump on board,” a source told the New York Post. “We’ve been talking to them. Not looking good for Sleepy Joe.” 

Other prominent Republicans, such as Rep. Jim Banks (R-Ind.), called on the 80-year-old president to be impeached. 

“House Republicans should initiate impeachment proceedings against President Biden,” Banks said, adding that the Biden family must be held accountable for selling out America and for trading his personal influence to make himself and his family rich. 

“Joe Biden must be removed from office immediately,” Banks continued. 

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) introduced impeachment articles in May against Biden, saying there is enough evidence to put the president behind bars. 

“The President is on record of lying,” Greene said. “He said that he had known nothing about his son’s business deals. He knows nothing about any of this stuff, but it is now proven that he has lied to the American people that cannot be ignored, and we can’t sweep it under the rug. So the responsibility literally lies with the Republican conference to take up an impeachment inquiry.”

In the wake of one of Hunter Biden’s closest partners, Devon Archer’s shocking testimony where he described the alleged calls that involved the president, Rep. Claudia Tenney (R-NY) said impeachment is imminent. 

“Yet the [Biden Department of Justice] is covering up for his corruption. It’s time for impeachment,” she tweeted. 

However, Biden has maintained his claim that he “never” discussed international business dealings with his son.

“I’ve been asked this question a million times. The answer is not going to change,” White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said. “The answer remains the same. The president was never in business with his son. I just don’t have anything else to add.”

However, Archer’s testimony included evidence that proves Biden was involved in the shady overseas business dealings. 

Archer said he was present for roughly two dozen calls in which Hunter put Biden on speaker phone with his foreign associates, including about a half-dozen instances in which the president was explicitly introduced to others. 

