Fetterman Makes Surprising Remarks About Trump

Democratic Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) praised former President Trump's strengths in his hometown, despite several political witch hunts against him.

During an interview published by the New York Times, Fetterman was asked if the string of indictments against Trump would "hurt him politically" in Pennsylvania.

"It doesn't matter. I'm a senator, and I'm not sure how many times he's been indicted. He's been impeached twice. Has that changed anything? You're still seeing Trump signs everywhere in Pennsylvania," Fetterman said. "You have to respect his strength in all of that."

The Democrat argued that Trump would be a very competitive candidate in Pennsylvania, adding that many Americans still support the former president.

"Trump would be very competitive in Pennsylvania. But Trump has to perform above his ceiling. I think there's a hard ceiling in Pennsylvania he can't get past," Fetterman continued.

The Democrat was amazed to see Trump signs and flags everywhere in his home state, applauding him for not losing key voters.

Fetterman was also asked whether he is concerned about President Joe Biden's age, dismissing worries about the 80-year-old's repeated gaffes and falls.

Calling him "sharp" and "aware," Fetterman claimed Biden is mentally and physically fit enough to hold office for another four years.

"I'm not concerned about his age. And even if I was, who cares?" Fetterman said. "There's nothing you can do about his age. I've spent enough time around him. He's sharp, he's aware, and he is absolutely up to the task. I'll be doing whatever his campaign asks of me. I know Pennsylvania; I've won Pennsylvania. I'll be helping with whatever he asks."

This comes from a man who suffered a stroke while on the campaign trail, causing him to experience "auditory processing disorder."

Fetterman himself has often suffered from stumbling over his words and stringing together sentences that make almost no sense to the naked ear, muck like Biden.