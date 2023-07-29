Hunter Biden's Sweetheart Deal Was More Corrupt Than We Knew
2024 GOP Candidate Booed Off Stage When He Starts to Criticize Trump

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  July 29, 2023 12:00 PM
AP Photo/Steven Senne

Republican presidential candidate and former Texas Congressman Will Hurd was booed off stage during a campaign event in Iowa after he began criticizing former President Trump. 

Hurd accused Trump of only running for president in 2024 to stay out of prison rather than to "make America great again."

"The reason Donald Trump lost the election in 2020 is he failed to grow the GOP brand in areas like women with a college degree in the suburbs, Black and Brown communities, and people under the age of 35," Hurd alluded. 

The crowd erupted into loud boos, with some guests clanging their glasses. 

"Listen, I know the truth. The truth is hard. But if we elect Donald Trump, we are willingly giving Joe Biden four more years in the White House," he continued. "America can't handle that." 

Hurd's rant didn't stop there. He claimed that Trump doesn't speak the truth and that the former president is not running to represent the American people that voted for him in 2016 and 2020.

Hurd launched his campaign in June and has since been a vocal Trump opponent. The former CIA agent vowed not to sign a pledge to support the eventual 2024 Republican nominee, which the Republican National Committee is mandating that all candidates sign to make the stage at the first debate in August. 

However, jokes on him because Hurd has yet to gain enough support from Republicans to qualify for the debate. He has fallen short of fundraising and polling requirements. 

Meanwhile, Trump has been dominating the GOP playing field.

According to a Five Thirty-Eight poll, Trump is polling 52.4 percent, while Hurd has 0.2 percent support. 

Other 2024 GOP candidates, such as Gov. Ron DeSantis (Fla.), are polling at 15.5 percent, while former Vice President Mike Pence sits at 4.6 percent. 

