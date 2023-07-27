Here's Who Just Got Added to Trump's Classified Doc Indictment



A third person has been charged in the Justice Department's case against former President Trump regarding classified documents being discovered at his Mar-a-Lago residence.

Special Counsel Jack Smith charged Carlos De Oliveira, a maintenance worker at the 45th president's Florida residence.

The 56-year-old's indictment follows charges filed against Trump aid Waltine Nauta with two new obstruction counts "based on allegations that the defendants attempted to delete surveillance video footage at The Mar-a-Lago Club in the summer of 2022," per the court documents.

According to the court filings, four new charges on Smith's indictment were brought against Oliveira, including altering, destroying, mutilating, or concealing a document, record, or other object and making false statements and representations.

"Carlos de Oliveira, 56, of Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, has been added to the obstruction conspiracy charged in the original indictment," the Department of Justice said in a statement. "The superseding indictment also charges Trump, De Oliveira and Nauta with two new obstruction counts based on allegations that the defendants attempted to delete surveillance video footage at The Mar-a-Lago Club in summer 2022."

Nauta pleaded not guilty to the politically corrupt charges by Smith's probe. It is unclear what Oliveira will plead in court.

Last week, Florida District Judge Aileen Cannon set the trial date for May 20, to which Trump pleaded not guilty to 37 counts, including willful retention of national defense information, conspiracy to obstruct justice, and false statements.

"Today, a superseding indictment was returned by a grand jury in the Southern District of Florida that adds one defendant and four charges to the prior indictment filed against Donald J. Trump and Waltine Nauta," the Justice Department said on Thursday. "The superseding indictment adds a new Count charging Trump with one additional count of willful retention of National Defense Information."

On Thursday, the former president's attorneys met with prosecutors to discuss the possibility of additional charges and another criminal indictment.