Jill Biden's Ex-Husband Speaks Out Against the 'Biden Crime Family'

First Lady Jill Biden’s ex-husband is speaking out against the presidential family, claiming the corrupt family “bullied” and “threatened” him for years.

Bill Stevenson appeared in a recent interview with Greg Kelly to condemn the so-called “Biden crime family,” which he claims that President Joe Biden “weaponized” the government to turn against him.

Stevenson said that Biden’s brother, Frankie, approached him in the mid-1970s as Jill and he divorced, telling him to “Give her the house or you’re going to have serious problems.”

“I looked at Frankie, and I said, ‘Are you threatening me?’ and needless to say, about two months later, my brother and I were indicted for that tax charge of $8,200,” Stevenson told the Newsmax host.

Amid a bitter divorce battle between Jill and Stevenson, Biden decided to switch law firms. Over the next three days, Stevenson claimed he was “bashed” by the IRS and the Department of Justice, a move he looks back on and believes Biden had the government out to get him.

“[I] could not believe the power of Joe Biden and the Department of Justice. I couldn’t believe it,” Stevenson said.

Stevenson expressed his support for former President Trump, saying he can’t let the Biden family attack a president he loves and respects.

“I can’t let them do this to our country,” he added. “This is why I’ve come forward. This is the only reason I’ve come forward. It’s like I said, nothing about the divorce, no bitterness, but Jimmy, Frankie, and President Biden are very dangerous, and it’s tragic. I can’t let them do what they did to me to President Trump. I can’t do it.”

Jill’s ex-husband agreed with how unfairly Trump has been treated despite Hunter Biden getting a slap on the wrist for his legal woes, in which the president’s son received just two misdemeanors for a massive $2.2 million unpaid tax bill.

“The national media has ignored them for years. They’ve let them get away with murder for years. And I’m just so glad that I’m able to tell my story,” Stevenson continued.

Stevenson said that Jill and then-Senator Biden’s relationship began as an affair. However, reports claim the two met during a blind date in 1974 when Jill and Stevenson were already separated.