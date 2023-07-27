Biden Cut a Massive Check to Ukraine After Forcing a Family to Pay $60,000 To Move Soldier’s Remains

In the latest tactic of President Joe Biden's "put America last" agenda, the administration cut another massive check to Ukraine while families of lost soldiers are being forgotten.

This week, the Biden Administration approved another $400 million in additional military aid for Ukraine, making it the 43rd time the U.S. has sent weapons from its supply to the foreign country.

The Biden Administration is facing scrutiny for its latest move that suggests the Democratic Party cares more about Ukraine's military than America's.

The aid package includes air defense missiles, armored vehicles, and small drones. It was approved through Presidential Drawdown Authority (PDA), which allows the president to transfer articles and services from U.S. stocks without congressional approval in emergencies.

However, several critics question whether the Russia-Ukraine war should still be considered an emergency.

The $400 million aid package brings over $43 billion in U.S. military aid provided to Ukraine since Russia's invasion in 2022.

"Our focus is again on providing Ukraine with the security assistance that they continue to meet in their counter offensive and also in the long term," Pentagon spokeswoman Sabrina Singh said. "They're receiving more artillery, more air defense, and that's what we're really focused on."

Biden also acknowledged that he is willing to send Ukraine ATACMS — pronounced "attack-ems"— if needed, but said the country has the equivalent of them now.

This comes as reports reveal a family who lost their daughter in Afghanistan while serving the U.S. was billed $60,000 to move her remains to her final resting place.

Thanks to Biden's latest Pentagon policy change, the Defense Department now has the option to refuse to pay for the transportation of bodies was made possible by an amendment to last year's National Defense Authorization Act. The act states that the Secretary of Defense may provide a fallen service member's next of kin "a commercial air travel use waiver for the transportation of deceased remains of [a] military member who dies inside a theater of combat operations."

GOP Rep. Cory Mills (Fla.) commented on the matter, saying, "The undeniable truth remains that these 13 deaths were preventable. Had President Biden heeded the provided intel warnings, this entire situation could have been avoided from the start."

He demanded that Congress amend the policy and force the DOD to cover the costs of transporting the bodies of those who died while serving our country. Mills said that he is working to ensure this is never a concern for any Gold Star family in the future.



Congress must amend DOD policy to require the DOD to pay for every stretch of transport requested by the family until final resting and to ensure clarity for future arrangements. I look forward to working with my colleagues in Congress to ensure this is never a concern for any Gold Star family in the future."

This is just another example of the Biden Administration putting Americans last and the rest of the world first— especially foreign countries he is pocketing millions.

A Pew Research study found that Americans who say the U.S. is providing too much aid to Ukraine have increased since the war started.

Nearly half of Republicans feel Biden is giving too much aid to Ukraine, while just 14 percent of Democrats and Democratic leaners view the current level of U.S. aid as excessive.

The poll also found that only 32 percent of Americans think the Russia-Ukraine war threatens the U.S.