Tucker Carlson Exposes Big Pharma While Joy Riding With Famous Rapper

Former Fox News host Tucker Carlson attacked big Pharma in an exclusive interview with rapper Ice Cube, who both refused to get the Covid-19 vaccine in defiance of the extreme Leftist government mandate.

During Carlson’s latest controversial Twitter series, Ice Cube and the ousted conservative host took a drive around South Central Los Angeles, where the rapper defended his decision not to take the government-mandated jab. He said that he was fired from a film role over his refusal to get the jab.

Carlson asked Ice Cube why he wouldn’t follow a “direct order” to take the vaccine, to which the artist chuckled in response.

“I’m not real good with direct orders,” he said.

The rapper continued to say he didn’t feel comfortable taking a government-mandated jab rolled out within only six months, which lacked scientific studies that would typically show adverse side effects.

“It wasn’t ready, you know. It was six months, kind of rush job,” Ice Cube said. “And I didn’t feel safe. I know what they said, and I heard them; I heard them loud and clear. But it’s not their decision. It’s not their repercussions if they’re wrong. And I could get all the repercussions if they’re wrong.”

Ice Cube told Carlson it was important for him to be an example to his children, showing them he was willing to lose a $9 million payday for appearing in a movie alongside Jack Black rather than bowing to the woke mob.

“I want to be an example for my kids, really make sure they don’t take it either. Show them I want to stand on my convictions, and I was willing to lose $9 million and more because we probably lose more since then,” he added.

In a new book, Carlson said he “knows” Fox News fired him in April as a condition of the $787.5m settlement with Dominion Voting Systems regarding former President Trump’s fraud claims during the 2020 election.

“They agreed to take me off the air, my show off the air, as a condition of the Dominion settlement,” Carlson told his biographer, Chadwick Moore. “They had to settle this; Rupert [Murdoch— founder of Fox News] couldn’t testify. I think that deal was made minutes before the trial started.”

The ousted host also suggests politicians in D.C. may have led to his firing, which he says he got no explanation for.

“I was first confused and then shocked,” he said. “It was just, ‘We’re taking you off the air.’ No explanation why, and they’ve let me guess ever since. That’s literally all I know. I asked if I had violated my contract. They said, no, I’m not fired; I’m still under contract.”