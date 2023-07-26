Family of Marine Killed In Afghanistan Forced to Pay $60,000 Bill Thanks to Biden Pentagon Policy Change

A family is being forced to front a hefty bill after their Marine daughter was killed in Afghanistan thanks to President Joe Biden's latest Pentagon policy change.

The family of Marine Corps Sgt. Nicole L. Gee, one of the 13 U.S. soldiers killed during Joe Biden's botched withdrawal from Afghanistan, must pay $60,000 to move their daughter's body to Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia after her funeral in California.

Republican Rep. Cory Mills (R-Fla) told Fox News that he was "enraged to learn that the Department of Defense had placed a heavy financial burden" on the Gee family.

The option for the Defense Department to refuse to pay for the transportation of her body was made possible by an amendment to last year's National Defense Authorization Act. The act states that the Secretary of Defense may provide a fallen service member's next of kin "a commercial air travel use waiver for the transportation of deceased remains of [a] military member who dies inside a theater of combat operations."

Mills argued that the DOD should care for the bill, not the grieving family who lost a loved one.

"Typically, our fallen heroes are flown back home for a solemn service and then laid to a final rest at Arlington Cemetery with the utmost respect and honor," the Republican said. "It is an egregious injustice that grieving families were burdened to shoulder the financial strain of honoring their loved ones. This is an unacceptable situation that demands immediate rectification."

The family started a GoFundMe page to help pay for the massive burden left on them by the Biden Administration. Any leftover money after spending for their daughter's body to be shipped will be donated to the 18 other service members affected by the bombing in Afghanistan.

Meanwhile, Libs of TikTok pointed out that the Biden Administration has willingly funded woke drag shows intended to indoctrinate children but will refuse to help those who put their lives on the line to protect the U.S.